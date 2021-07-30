Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 26, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) took enforcement action this week for numerous boating and ATV/OHM violations. On Saturday, Best pulled into a parking area at the Spider Lake ATV trails and watched an adult male on a Class 1 ATV come up out of the gravel pit and proceed to spin donuts in the main travel path of the trail and near where several vehicles were parked along the sides. As Best approached to make contact, the operator did a slow tip and landed the machine on its side right in front of Best’s squad vehicle. After it was determined there were no injuries or damage to the machine, the driver took his citation for careless operation without complaint. There were no other operators in the vicinity of the parking area or gravel pit when Best concluded the contact.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity over the past week with many anglers going out in the evenings or trolling in the overnight times to avoid the heat of the day. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession and not having enough life jackets on board a watercraft. A reminder that the fire danger is very high still, even with the rain received in previous days. When having campfires, make sure they are out before leaving the area and also check for debris around ATV exhausts that can catch on fire and drop to the ground, starting the woods on fire.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring angling, boat and water safety, aquatic plant management, and ATV activity in the Pelican Rapids and Moorhead stations. Anglers are still finding cooperative panfish and crappies, but the walleye fishing has slowed down. While working with CO Chihak, an individual was observed removing a large amount of wild rice from in front of his property and a cease and desist order was issued for the violation. Property owners are reminded to check the regulations prior to removing aquatic plants. Calls from the public included complaints loud watercraft, partying at beach locations, leeching complaints, and public access issues. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, angling without a license, insufficient PFDs, and ATV-registration violations.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working sport fishing, boating and water safety, AIS and ATV enforcement. A wolf-depredation complaint was investigated. Time was also spent issuing a cease and desist order for an aquatic plant management violation.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working AIS enforcement, as well as boating and angling activity on special regulation lakes this past week. Time was spent patrolling area recreational vehicle trail complaint areas, investigating wolf-depredation complaints and working an ongoing case involving the eagles that were shot earlier this spring. Regas reports progress was made and the investigation continues. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included boating safety equipment and angling license violations.
