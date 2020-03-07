Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 2. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) monitored snowmobile and angling activities in the Roseau and Warroad areas and on Lake of the Woods. A group on Lake of the Woods was found to be in possession of an illegal-length walleye as well as being over their limit of walleyes and saugers, which they had filleted in an attempt to hide the evidence. Assistance was given to Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources conservation officers with checking anglers coming from the Ontario side of Lake of the Woods into the Northwest Angle.
CO Aaron Larson (Baudette West) worked angling and snowmobile enforcement. The Northwest Angle snowmobile rally was monitored with the assistance of CO Prachar and a Lake of the Woods County deputy. Violations included no snowmobile registration, no snowmobile trail sticker, no angling license, no angling license in possession, unattended lines, and littering.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports nice weather has really helped with shelter removal. Few lakes in the Perham station still had shelters on the ice with just one day left before the deadline. Vinton assisted Otter Tail County Land and Resources with a complaint and received TIP calls of coyote hunters possibly trespassing. The panfish and tullibee bite is picking up. Area snowmobile trails are getting pretty rough. Enforcement action was taken for shelters being left at public water accesses and license violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes and patrolled snowmobile trails. He worked a detail with COs Huener and Johnson on Lake of the Woods. While approaching one house, Vollbrecht heard occupants moving around and some banging around. After further investigation and a short interview, it was found the two individuals were attempting to hide the fillets of a 24.5-inch walleye and a 26-inch walleye under the fish house. The carcass of the 24.5-inch walleye was found in a garbage bag with several other plastic bags containing fecal matter outside the house. It was later determined one of the two anglers had their angling privileges revoked for unpaid fines from last summer. Proper paperwork was mailed to both anglers. Vollbrecht received a phone call regarding a bear cub at a private residence. Vollbrecht interviewed several individuals and later found a small bear cub weighing less than 5 pounds in a residence. The cub was picked up after logging equipment hit the den site and the sow left. The bear cub was taken to the Garrison Animal Hospital for rehab. Later, it will be placed in a den site with a foster mother.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders, and trappers. She responded to a call of turkeys pecking at and damaging vehicles. She also investigated complaints of people feeding deer.
CO Tim Collette (Brainerd) checked and marked fish houses for litter and potential removal issues and checked anglers. A TIP call was received about an out-of-state angler possibly taking too many fish. The investigation found the angler had been stockpiling fish in a rental unit freezer to take back home. The angler was issued citations totaling more than $1,500. The public’s help in cases like this is always appreciated and helps to protect our natural resources.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) patrolled area snowmobile trails and checked anglers on area lakes. She observed a portable fish house that, upon further investigation, was unattended. There was no identification on the shelter or shelter license displayed. There was also a tip-up out near the house with the flag up. Through the windows she was able to see several lines down in the house. Later, the anglers returned and advised her they had to go in to the bar to get lunch. They said they were super hungry, so they forgot to pull in their lines. They also explained that they were targeting crappies with the tip-up. There was a northern pike hooked on one of the lines that was down inside the house. Enforcement action was taken.
