Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 28, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO CO Ben Huener (Roseau) responded to a call about an injured bear. Upon Huener’s arrival, the bear was found to have been flooded out of its den, which was a culvert under a road. The bear was quite groggy but was completely healthy and moved on after waking up and getting its “bearings.” A calf depredation was investigated and it was found to have been killed by wolves. Anglers were checked on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for unregistered vehicles.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and ensured fish houses were removed from area lakes. The ice is melting fast and isn’t reliable. A litter complaint was worked where several dead deer carcasses were thrown into a river. Mathy also assisted Hubbard County with a disturbance call and investigated a complaint of shooting from the roadway. Time was also spent working on Bear Committee-related items.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late ice panfish fishing activity with the ice conditions still holding out fairly well. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and expired ATV registration. A timber theft case was also worked where birch trees were illegally cut down on private property in order to be sold as a decorative product.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports that weather conditions have made recreation difficult recently. With that being said, anglers have still been able to access Lake of the Woods for both northern pike and walleyes. Prachar worked with local officers on Lake of the Woods and took enforcement action for using an illegal device while fishing, possession of fillets on special regulation waters and expired ATV registration. A business owner failed to remove fish houses from Upper Red Lake prior to the removal deadline. Because they waited too long they had numerous issues removing them with the water and slush that formed on top of the ice. A resolution is still forthcoming.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued to watch the snow melt this week as most lakes are bare ice and fields are grass. Lots of deer and turkeys are being observed feeding after a long winter. Several calls of dead wildlife being found in road ditches and elsewhere were fielded, as the snow melts and everything that was concealed all winter is now exposed. A lakeshore resident was cited this week for unattended tip-ups. Back in mid-February, Lawler found two tip-ups set and frozen in the lake ice. Efforts then to locate the individual responsible failed and a large snowstorm covered them. This week with the snow melt, Lawler observed three tip-ups still set and frozen in the lake. One last interview conducted revealed the tip-ups’ owner. He apologized for the violation, said he simply forgot to bring them in the night they were set, and then the snow covered them up for over a month. No fish were on the lines and a citation was issued. A firearms safety class was held in Alexandria and several area youth were certified.
