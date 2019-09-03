Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 26. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) conducted OHV patrols in the Fond du Lac State Forest, Saginaw State Trail and Sawyer and Firebird WMAs. Bear-baiting activity was also monitored. Humphrey followed up on an ongoing wolf/livestock complaint in Kettle River where two dead calves were confirmed as wolf kills. Humphrey completed reports on a litter case, assisted with a fish trap investigation, and issued a wetland restoration order. Calls/questions continued with ELS issues, youth licensing, and upcoming hunting seasons.
CO Tim Collette (Brainerd West) followed up on a public waters violation, addressed several weed roller and aquatic blower violations, checked bear-baiting activity, assisted the county with a physical domestic situation in a state forest, and investigated a report of feral hogs.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) had a busy bear week, with a nuisance bear shot, a cub up a tree by a house, and two other depredation complaints. Bear hunters are reporting that baits are getting hit hard by multiple bears. A wetland resource protection order was issued and enforcement action was taken for transporting aquatic vegetation on watercraft/trailer.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call of an injured bald eagle. The reporting party witnessed the eagle get hit by a car. The eagle died en route to the Raptor Center. Speldrich patrolled state lands for bear-bait compliance. Several were found and a few were unregistered. ATV riders were reminded to operate with their headlights on. Speldrich also followed up on ongoing Wetland Conservation Act violations.
CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked OHV, AIS, and bear-baiting enforcement. The bear and early goose seasons open next Sunday (Sept. 1). Read the regulations ahead of time and maybe keep a copy with you while you are out. For the early goose season, check and double-check your licenses to make sure you have everything you need. The responsibility falls on the hunter, not the licensing vendor, if you are short something in the field.
CO John Slatinski (Ray) reports as the seasons begin to change activity in the area begins to move away from the water. Bear-baiting activity is picking up and reports of bears hitting garbage cans and bird feeders are still being heard. A report of a moose being hit by a train was taken. A Fisheries meeting was attended in Bemidji. A local bass-fishing tournament brought many people to the area to watch the contestants and participate in associated activities. A reminder that in most areas a burning permit is required for anything more than a campfire.
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) handled nuisance-animal complaints, investigated a possible wolf depredation, and patrolled the station for bear-baiting and ATV activity this past week. Elwell also attended a firearms safety class in East Grand Forks, where he talked to youth about safety, ethics and laws pertaining to hunting. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations and leaving trail cameras overnight in WMAs.
