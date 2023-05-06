CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working spring beaver-trapping activity, monitoring the spring fish spawn run, and working turkey hunting activities throughout the past week. Regas reports the walleye spawning run started this week in area lakes and rivers. Regas assisted instructors with the Blackduck/Kelliher firearms safety classes and field day. Time was spent handling reports of incidental catches by spring beaver trappers, reports of trap tampering and trap theft and monitoring seasonal trail closures due to spring thaw.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) worked on the Rainy River for the start of the sturgeon “keep” season. Angler numbers seemed to be down compared to recent years, despite the generally mild weather. While checking for late-night sturgeon anglers, an individual was arrested for providing a false name and date of birth to a peace officer. Sura also monitored spring beaver-trapping activity in the Remer area, and assisted the Over the Hills Gang ATV club with a youth ATV safety training course in Fifty Lakes.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time monitoring trapping activity and attending deer farm training over the week. Several inquiries were fielded regarding increased bear activity observed throughout the region as of late. Open water for fishing opener seems to be the hot topic of conversation, since many of the lakes throughout the region are still locked up with ice. It looks like it’ll be another opener that will come down to the wire. Zavodnik wants to remind ATV operators to refresh themselves on the rules of the road in the DNR synopsis book. The rate of ATV contacts to violations have been quite high early in the season.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV issues and took reports of many deer being hit by cars. Deer have been in area ditches trying to feed on the freshly grown grass and many have been hit by cars. Sutherland has worked the spring beaver-trapping season and it seems there are more trappers out than normal this year.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at both an ATV and a firearms safety class. Anglers are beginning to try their luck at catching catfish and suckers in local rivers and creeks. Spring beaver-trapping activity remains low due to fluctuating water levels.
