Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 1, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working spring beaver-trapping activity, monitoring the spring fish spawn run, and working turkey hunting activities throughout the past week. Regas reports the walleye spawning run started this week in area lakes and rivers. Regas assisted instructors with the Blackduck/Kelliher firearms safety classes and field day. Time was spent handling reports of incidental catches by spring beaver trappers, reports of trap tampering and trap theft and monitoring seasonal trail closures due to spring thaw.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments