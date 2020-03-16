Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 9, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports focusing on angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout the past week. Time was spent patrolling area snowmobile trails as snowmobile enthusiasts enjoyed possibly the last ride of the season as the recent warm weather is causing trail conditions to deteriorate. Regas reports working an ongoing timber-theft investigation and reminds the public to obtain fuel/firewood permits before scavenging firewood after logging operations. Violations encountered and addressed throughout the past week included angling with extra lines and a few overlimits of bluegills.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Most fish houses have been removed from the lakes and panfish anglers are enjoying a good bite. Vollbrecht worked a detail on Lake of the Woods with CO McGowan where several angling violations were detected. Time was spent checking perch anglers on Leech Lake and patrolling area snowmobile trails. Most of the area snowmobile trails are in poor condition after the warm weather over the weekend.
CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji #2) spent the week checking area anglers and late-season snowmobilers. Training was also attended with K9 Storm, along with the rest of the Division’s K9 unit. The 50th annual Snodeo, hosted at Pinehurst Resort, was also worked, along with area snowmobile trails. Area trail conditions are holding up in some spots, but the west side of Itasca State Park and the majority of ditch trails are in very poor condition. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no shelter tag, operating an unregistered snowmobile and no trail sticker for snowmobile operating on a grant-in-aid trail system.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports attending airboat operator refresher training in Winona in preparation for possible flooding in the Red River Valley. Area anglers are having moderate success with panfish and tullibees on area lakes. A local coyote trapper called to report an accidental catch of a timber wolf. The wolf was ear-tagged and was turned over to the local DNR Wildlife office.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports snowmobile trails have deteriorated rapidly with dirt and rocks exposed in areas, as weekend temps hit more than 50 degrees. Fishing remains limited with generally poor success observed. Public access sites and area forest roads continue to be monitored.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) patrolled the area snowmobile trails and checked anglers over the week. The panfish bite has been slow for this time of year, but anglers are anticipating it to ramp up as the snow begins to melt off the lakes. As expected, trail conditions have started to deteriorate quickly due to the warm weather. Snowmobilers from all over the state were encountered. Many of them said this this may have been the last weekend of the 2019-2020 snowmobile season for them. Zavodnik also responded to a snowmobile crash over the week. The individual was ejected off his sled, resulting in a serious head injury. He was found to have not been wearing helmet, and speed was also a factor. Enforcement action was taken over the week for excessive speed, failure to display registration and affix decals as required, and for ATV violations. Zavodnik also wants to remind anglers that the ice shelter removal deadline is quickly approaching and to please pick up any litter left on the ice.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success remained low. Snowmobile trails are deteriorating due to warm weather and lack of new snow. Broughten assisted at a snowmobile crash with injuries. Broughten and other officers assisted a stranded motorist with young children stuck on a forest road. As the officers were rendering aid, a snowmobiler came by and stole the recovery strap Broughten had placed. The snowmobiler had to have driven right by the stranded vehicle. If you were the snowmobiler who decided you needed the recovery strap more than the stranded motorist, it would be appreciated if you returned it.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled area station lakes for panfish angling activity. New 2020 angling licenses were checked and compliance was great. Guida stopped two young males for careless operation of an all-terrain vehicle and operating a snowmobile with expired registration. The sled was observed jumping road ditches and the ATV was observed riding a wheelie down the county road. Both machines had been purchased last year and the registrations were not transferred within 15 days as the law requires. Enforcement action was taken.
CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) started the week checking for any ice shelters left on area lakes after the deadline. One shelter that was reported was found to be frozen into the lake. Upon locating the owner to see why the shelter had not been removed, Silgjord found the person was on house arrest. Angling activity was monitored throughout the week and a decent panfish bite was seen on several area lakes. A TIP complaint of illegal bowfishing was fielded and resulted in enforcement action for various violations.
