Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 22. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time on Academy training, worked AIS, fishing, boating, and ATV enforcement, and investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint. Plautz responded to a complaint of a neighbor who enjoys feeding squirrels and another neighbor who’s trapping them and relocating them because they were doing damage to his flowers.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and boating activity. She responded to a call of an injured juvenile bald eagle with a fishing hook/line stuck in its leg, beak and wing. She also assisted Cass County with an exposed person walking around town and assisted with a search for a missing person.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) assisted U.S. Forest Service wilderness staff with a report of ATV damage to a forest trail and possible motor use in the BWCAW. No motor was located but trail damage was verified. The trail is now temporarily closed and users were notified. Anglers and boaters were checked, as were ATV operators. Some parents continue to treat ATVs as toys by allowing illegal operation by their children and risking the kids’ lives. Manning is also looking for information on the person or people who unlawfully removed the dock from Tom Lake, presumably to keep people off “their lake.”
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) worked area lakes and contacted anglers and a pleasure-boating group. One angler believed that an angling license was not needed if fishing from a dock. The subject was educated about angling license requirements. ATV trails in the Foothills State Forest continue to see high use.
CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) reports that rocks were a common theme of calls this past week. One instance involved large rocks that were being used to block an illegal ATV trail in a WMA. They were removed. Another call involved people blocking a public access ramp of a popular fishing lake with large rocks. Another subject decided to build an illegal rock point into a lake. Bertram handled several non-rocky calls as well.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports taking calls of orphaned and injured animals. In most cases, such callers understand the local CO often doesn’t have the resources to deal with those animals and as long as they are not a public safety risk, nature will be allowed to take its course. Vinton was contacted by the local soil and water conservation district about a possible wetland violation that was believed to have been settled years ago. Vinton and the SWCD will continue to monitor the situation.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers, boaters and ATV and OHM riders. Investigations into public water filling and aquatic plant destruction were done. Time was also spent working at the Academy. Calls of nuisance bears and an injured swan were received. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, ATV riders and state park enforcement. He also assisted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with an airlifted victim of an ATV crash. Enforcement action was taken for no state park permit, OHV trespass, driving after revocation, unattended campfire and a number of boating and ATV violations.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled station lakes for boating and watercraft enforcement-related activity. Numerous anglers and boaters were out. Enforcement actions were taken for violations related to PFDs, PWCs and license infractions. The Pelican Beach Day Use Area remains closed until further notice and trespass and alcohol violations were addressed.
