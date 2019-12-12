Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 9, 2019. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) and COC Calie Kunst have been working ice fishing enforcement on Upper Red Lake throughout the week. Many violations were found, including angling with extra lines and keeping illegal-sized walleyes. They want to remind anglers of special regulations on Upper Red Lake: The walleye limit is four, and only one over 17 inches may be kept.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked the area for snowmobile riders and ice anglers. She reminds people to be mindful of ice thickness before traveling out onto the lakes. She also wrote possession permits for car-killed deer.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity over the past week. Ice conditions are starting to improve, although there are scattered spots of slush. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV with youth under 18 without helmets on. Multiple car-killed deer tags were issued with deer still on the move.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for late-season muzzleloader deer hunters, snowmobile activity, and fishing. Numerous snowmobilers were out over the weekend enjoying good snow conditions. Enforcement action was taken for numerous snowmobiling violations and hunting deer over bait.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports a busy week on Upper Red Lake. Most anglers have found success with walleyes. Enforcement action was taken on equipment violations on snowmobiles, angling with extra lines, no angling license, and possession of a controlled substance. Prachar also took enforcement action for possession of fillets on a special regulation water. It is illegal to possess fillets on Upper Red Lake unless you’re in the process of cooking them to eat.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the past week working sport fishing, small-game, deer-hunting and snowmobile enforcement. Ice conditions on area lakes remain unsafe in many spots. Recent snowfall has created about 4 inches of slush on top of existing ice. Snowmobile riders were out over the weekend testing trail conditions. Time was also spent on trespass complaints and miscellaneous wildlife-related calls.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) checked ice anglers and muzzleloader deer hunters. Car-killed deer permits were issued and assistance was provided to local law enforcement. A trespass call was received and investigated.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and snowmobile riders. Area lakes average 7 to 9 inches of ice. There are, however, several areas on many lakes that froze late and likely still have very thin ice. Snowmobile trails are groomed in the area. Enforcement action was taken for angling and ATV violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.