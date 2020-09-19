Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 14, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time following up on bear-baiting violations, checking anglers and riding the ATV trails in her station. Violations included failing to register bear baits, failing to register a deer harvested in 2019, and placing water-related equipment into waters with aquatic macrophytes, and prohibited invasive species attached to equipment.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working ATV and waterfowl-hunting activity. This weekend was an awesome success for multiple groups of youth hunters and many limits were seen. Unfortunately, the hunting was so good a couple of adults felt the need to get in on the action. Their hunt cost them more than it was worth in the end, with each receiving tickets for taking out of season.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking youth waterfowl hunters this past weekend. She also checked anglers and followed up on some bear-hunting activity. Hunters are reminded to make sure they have licenses, stamps, and permits (if applicable) before they go into the field. Some hunters are eligible for free licenses but are still required to get the actual print out. If this pertains to you, make sure you remember to still go in and get the print out from an ELS agent.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reports a busy past week working bear hunters, early goose activity, and youth waterfowl hunting, as well as angling and ATV activity in the area. Ladd also responded to a wolf-depredation call.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) focused on the lack of bear-bait registration requirements, as numerous “test baits” are showing up in violation. ATV enforcement action was taken on registration and operating against traffic at night. Starr assisted local law enforcement with a felony flee case and assisted a neighboring CO with an ATV DWI. Violations for aquatic vegetation transportation, slot walleye, slot northern pike, and no license in possession were also found.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) and COC Charles Scott checked multiple anglers along the North Shore, as well as on area lakes. They also spent time working ATV enforcement on state land, handling a littering complaint at a boat access, and dealing with a car-killed eagle called in by a motorist.
CO Scott Staples (Carlton) reports some nuisance-bear complaints are being dealt with. An investigation into illegally possessed birch poles is under way where a buyer was not licensed to buy and did not have proper paperwork for the birch poles. Several enforcement contacts were made during an ATV detail in and around the city of Moose Lake. Enforcement action was taken for failing to stop for road crossings, careless driving, speed, illegal mufflers and registration violations. K9 Schody assisted a sheriff’s office that requested assistance in locating evidence from a crime scene.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) continued to check hunting and fishing activity. She investigated an illegal gill net and received a call regarding an unoccupied boat that came untied from the dock.
