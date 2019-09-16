Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 9. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked bear hunting, early goose hunting, angling, and ATV riders. He attended a special deer-hunting orientation meeting and worked an ATV ride with the assistance of CO Frericks. Another large bear was dumped, only this time on private land and after being dragged down a road for a long distance. An angling couple were both found without licenses and Bozovsky received a new variation of reasons for not having a license: It was the spouses’ first time fishing and if she liked fishing, they were going to buy their licenses on Monday. He explained that’s not how it works and they were cited. Another angler was observed using a downrigger, a planer board and a conventional rod and was cited for extra lines. A bear hunter chose to hunt over an unregistered bait, had no bait station sign, no identification on his barrel, and bait that was not readily bio-degradable. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling with extra lines, no license in possession, no PFD on a PWC, no rules decal, hunting within 100 yards of an unregistered bear bait station, no bait station identification sign, non-bio-degradable bear bait, OHV trespass and a number of ATV violations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports continuing background investigations and starting Step I of field training with recent Conservation Officer Academy graduate COC Jordan Anderson. The COs contacted several youth duck hunters during the special youth waterfowl weekend. Most all groups had ducks and all reported having a good time. Anderson inspected birds, shotguns and licenses for those who required them. Early goose hunters were finding success where they could find small-grain crops that had been harvested. Boat and water patrols and fishing checks were also conducted. Enforcement action was taken for licensing violations including no license in possession, no federal waterfowl stamp, expired seven-day non-resident angling license and no Type IV PFD.
CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and dove and goose hunters. Additional time was spent on equipment maintenance and checking youth waterfowl hunters. Baumbarger fielded calls about an injured eagle and a sick moose in the Norcross area.
CO Todd VanderWeyst (Paynesville) followed up on TIP reports. He worked on vehicle maintenance and administrative tasks and handled several phone calls. One caller advised of a nerve-racking ring of his doorbell at 2:30 a.m., saying nothing good comes from a doorbell ring at that time of the night. What he found was a deer that had apparently climbed up 10 steps onto his deck and was licking the doorbell.
CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) received numerous calls about a sick moose wandering along a highway this past week. DNR Wildlife staff later located its carcass and transferred it to the University of Minnesota for testing. Additional calls were handled regarding youth waterfowl weekend and public land access.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) reports checking anglers, ATV riders, goose hunters, and bear-hunting activity. She investigated a headless male deer. If anyone has more information about it, please call. Hughes responded to assist Cass County with a person lost in the woods. A deputy found him and led him out of the woods safely
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) spent the weekend patrolling areas of the BWCA by foot and canoe. Angling success was fair to poor. Violations included baiting bears inside the BWCA, ricing without a permit in possession and baiting bears with non-biodegradable materials.
CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) worked Lake Superior in the Duluth-Two Harbors waters during the week. Catches of chinook and some coho salmon are showing up in the creels. AIS was also worked at the public access points along the North Shore. Bear-hunting questions and nuisance-bear complaints were also tended to during the week. Olson attended a firearms safety field day with District 8 officers at the United Northern Sportsmen’s Club north of Duluth.
