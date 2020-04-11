Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 6, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) responded to a call of a dead raptor on the side of the road, presumably struck by a vehicle. When retrieving the bird, an adult red-tailed hawk, he saw it had a leg band. In reporting the band, Woinarowicz learned the bird had been banded in Saskatchewan, Canada when it was too young to fly in 1994. It is truly amazing that this bird lived in the wild for 26 years.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports focusing enforcement efforts on ATV and angling activity on special regulation lakes this past week. Regas reports many anglers were checked in their pursuit of panfish. The ratio of non-resident anglers and anglers traveling considerable distances greatly outnumbered local anglers on area lakes. A majority of these anglers thought they were doing a good job of isolating and social-distancing but they had numerous incidental contacts in their travels to their angling destination, such as stops for fuel, beer, groceries and restrooms. Regas reports overall compliance has been good but one angler was caught taking northern pike out of season and another angler was caught using an extra line. He also addressed a few angling license violations.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) monitored the last of the ice anglers this past week as ice conditions have deteriorated past the point of safe usage. A call was made by a passerby about two bald eagles locked together in a field. Lawler arrived and observed the eagles struggling and exhausted, lying in a field with their talons locked together. He used a jacket and a wood stick to pin them to the ground, and then he unlocked their talons so they both could fly away. ATV and goose-shooting complaints were also investigated.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) worked ice fishing and ATV enforcement, as well as burning violations. Enforcement action was taken for angling without an angling license, driving an unauthorized vehicle on the Soo Line Trail, burning prohibited materials and failing to notify a conservation officer after killing a nuisance animal. Kunst also received a call from a person who was fishing near a culvert when he heard a gunshot nearby. Kunst determined it was a woman shooting chipmunks, not trying to scare off anglers.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and ATV riders, conducted a decorative materials investigation, assisted the Hibbing Police Department with an intoxicated pedestrian lying in an alley, dealt with a complaint of a goose caught in a beaver trap and issued a beaver permit. Enforcement action was taken for no state park permit, a minnow trap violation, and ATV violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) fielded calls regarding nuisance animals and trespass issues over the week. Late Saturday evening, Zavodnik observed a truck parked on the shoulder of the road with its hazards lights on. While proceeding with a motorist assist, it was clear that the operator was extremely intoxicated and unaware that he was nearly 200 miles away from his residence. The operator was charged with 3rd degree DUI, 4th degree driving under the influence, and open bottle. Enforcement action was also taken on a variety of recreational vehicle violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) tended to equipment maintenance and seasonal changes. Angling locations were monitored. Slatinski assisted a local agency with a call about an individual with little clothing on who was suffering from exposure to the overnight temperature of 16 degrees. He also handled miscellaneous animal-related complaints. It soon will be that time of year when baby wild animals will be entering the world. People are reminded to leave baby animals alone. The best chance for survival is with their mother, so don’t broadcast their location but instead save a memory and leave the area.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked late-season ice anglers. Ice conditions are rapidly deteriorating. As ice angling season comes to an end, fire season begins. A couple grass fires were worked where it was believed an older car accidentally started them.
CO Jimmy Van Asch (Pengilly) reports working sport fishing, ATV, and trapping enforcement. Ice conditions on area lakes have been deteriorating quickly. Please use caution before venturing out onto the ice. Assistance was also given to local law enforcement agencies.
