Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 22, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to check anglers and snowmobile trails. Snowmobile riders continue to find good trail conditions. The excessive snow and recent winds on lakes are creating an issue for anglers and access to the lakes. Mathy looked into three separate public waters alteration violation complaints. Mathy also responded to a truck stuck on a snowmobile trail. A nuisance-bobcat complaint was received. Enforcement action was taken for angling, snowmobile, and snowmobile trail violations.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) conducted snowmobile enforcement and checked anglers on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken on different anglers for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a slot walleye on Lake Winnibigoshish. A group of three anglers was checked on Lake Winnie. The three anglers were found with nine lines in the water. They were also found to be in possession of two illegal-length northern pike. Enforcement action was taken for possession of slot pike and fishing with extra lines. Both pike were seized.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activity. Many out-of-state folks have been coming to northern Minnesota for the great trail conditions. A youth snowmobile safety class was taught with CO Holt with over 40 youth present at the class. Sutherland also picked up two wolves that were hit by cars over the past week. It seems the wolves are on the move with their mating season currently underway.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) continued patrolling snowmobile and fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered snowmobile, failure to display valid registration and failure to transfer title.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling and snowmobile activity. Fishing remains slow on local lakes. She also responded to a call of an injured animal.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked Leech Lake and other Cass County lakes throughout the week. McGowan also spent time patrolling snowmobile trails in Cass and Crow Wing counties. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling and snowmobiling activity. The panfish bite has been hit or miss and walleye fishing remains slow. Lake travel has improved some as long as drivers can avoid drifts. Some anglers started pulling houses this past weekend in anticipation of this week’s storm. Anglers are reminded to leave no trace on the lake and have a plan to remove their blocking from the ice. Time was also spent assisting the Becker County Attorney’s Office with a case. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile-related violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.