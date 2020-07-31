Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 27, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) patrolled for ATV activity, finding violations for no helmet on a juvenile passenger, no lights when required, and registration violations. He also responded to a call of a deer fawn that had fallen into an outdoor sump hole and was trapped. With assistance from the local farmer, Woinarowicz was able to loop a rope around the fawn and pull it up, freeing it from its location 8 feet underground. The fawn was checked and released back to the wild, running off unhurt.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working boating and angling activity throughout this past week as the bluegill bite remains good on area lakes. Time was spent patrolling area ATV/OHV/OHM trails and handling several nuisance-bear complaints. Regas reports the area berry patches are producing good quantities of blueberries and raspberries. Many berry and mushroom hunters have been encountered in area forests. Overall compliance has been excellent and a violation encountered and addressed was for possession of protected slot northern pike on a special regulation lake.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports the area remains busy with recreational vehicle use and angling activity. Two nuisance-bear reports were received from separate resorts. An investigation into aquatic plant destruction was completed with a citation being issued. Enforcement action was taken for AIS, ATV, and angling violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) focused his patrol time on boat and water safety around the Cook and Tower areas. A handful of contacts made throughout the week were found to have an insufficient number of wearable life jackets on board their watercraft, and a few anglers were also observed angling without a license. While Zavodnik was waiting for the remaining anglers to come off the lake, he observed what looked like a boat traversing across the lake in the dark. He eventually encountered the person, who was found to be operating a watercraft without navigational lights nearly two hours past the required time. Zavodnik also responded to a single vehicle car crash in the Cook area late Saturday evening. Zavodnik, the State Patrol, and other local agencies assisted with extrication in the multiple-fatality crash.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, and ATV riders and followed up on open cases. A citation was issued for littering, after identifying the responsible people who dumped a large amount of fish carcasses in two locations near Chisholm. A complaint of PWC operators who were on their phones, lying on their backs, and nearly hit a pontoon was wrapped up with enforcement action. Bozovsky found one of the suspects committing a different PWC speed violation and spoke to him about the earlier careless operating act. He then dealt with the second responsible party the following day. The other individual had been stopped by Bozovsky in May for a speed violation. In another matter, he found an individual who was so intoxicated that an ambulance was summoned to transport the person. Assistance was provided to the Hibbing Police Department with a fight call. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no license in possession, indecent exposure, OHV trespass, and a number of boating, PWC and ATV violations./index.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.