Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 3, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) fielded numerous phone calls and took multiple reports from people. Trap tampering and dumping of illegally taken wild animals were investigated. Cross also educated multiple OHV riders on rules and regulations of legal riding in Minnesota. Questions can be answered by searching Minnesota DNR off-highway vehicle regulations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports spring fishing activity is picking up as the weather warms and panfish begin to move into the shallows. Anglers are reminded that species that have a closed season may not be targeted, even for catch and release. TIPs were taken about potential illegal angling activity. Vinton and CO Anderson worked a case of ongoing damage to a public water access. Enforcement action was taken for attempting to take fish out of season, no angling license and ATV/OHM violations.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) focused the past week’s enforcement efforts on angling and recreational vehicles. She also assisted local law enforcement in locating a suicidal female, and with an ATV complaint. Several minnow-transport permits were issued and enforcement activity for the past week included angling without a license, unregistered ATV, ATV passengers under 18 without a helmet, and providing a false name/date of birth to a peace officer.
CO Brian Holt (Osakis) worked angling and recreational vehicle activity throughout the past week. Time was also spent monitoring bowfishing and turkey hunting. Holt followed up on a complaint involving the Wetlands Conservation Act and checked beaver trapping.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports anglers are hitting the tributaries hard in search of steelhead. Success has been pretty good with Hill seeing some nice fish being landed. Hens are still full of eggs and he anticipates this success will continue into the future are more fish are showing up to spawn. One steelhead angler was arrested after Hill contacted them carrying a handgun while the angler’s blood alcohol concentration was .04 or more. A few violations for using treble hooks, having no angling license, and having no trout stamp were also documented throughout the past week. ATVs are starting to utilize the trails and roadways with a nice stretch of weather upon us. Hill also saw good numbers of ruffed and spruce grouse frequenting the roadways. Hopefully a strong nesting season brings a bountiful fall.
CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked smelting and Lake Superior stream trout activity. Boating activity has risen as anglers prepare watercraft for the open-water season. A reminder to boaters to check watercraft for all required safety equipment such as PFDs, lights, fire extinguishers, a sound-producing device, and current registration.
CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth West) spent the past week working North Shore angling activity, smelting and fish run. Smelting activity has been high but seems to be at the tail end of the run. ATV-related complaints of use on closed trails and trespassing continue as the weather improves. Nuisance/injured animal-related issues are also ramping up. Schmidt assisted Fond Du Lac Wildlife Services with an injured-pelican recovery in the St. Louis River. He also worked invasive species enforcement at Lake Superior accesses, spent time in Jay Cooke State Park and assisted with the State Patrol Academy Water Survival Course.
CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking the state recreation area for illegal vehicle and ATV activity. Time was spent checking the closed mine pits for illegal fishing activity, with several enforcement actions for fishing in a closed trout lake for other species. Assistance was given to park staff with a camper not paying and violating other campground rules. Time was spent looking into who spray painted graffiti in one of the SRA parking areas. Enforcement action was taken for various SRA and fishing violations.
