Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 13. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked anglers on area lakes and patrolled local snowmobile trails. Slushy conditions have slowed angling pressure, but anglers are starting to venture onto the lakes. Ice depths still vary greatly. Vollbrecht worked details on Lake of the Woods, Leech Lake and Mille Lacs Lake. Numerous angling violations were detected and individuals are reminded to check recreational vehicle registration before taking them out. Snowmobile trails were patrolled in the vacant Walker and Lake George stations. Cross-country ski trails were patrolled and cases from the firearms deer season were wrapped up.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports angling activity has started to pick up. Recent cold weather has helped the slush problem a bit and the ice is slowly getting thicker. Perch and walleyes have also started to bite better. Mathy went to a call of a car stuck on a snowmobile trail one mile down the trail from the nearest road crossing. An off-road tow truck had to get the vehicle out and the driver was cited for driving on the trail. Enforcement action was taken for angling, ATV, and snowmobile violations.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity and worked snowmobile enforcement. Angler success was good this past week. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and an arrest was made for outstanding warrants.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time checking anglers who are happy that the slush on the lakes, which has hindered their mobility much of the season, has begun to harden, making it easier and less hazardous to move around. Area snowmobile trails are continuing to improve with more and more trails being groomed. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations and angling on a designated trout lake during the closed season.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports snowmobile trails in the area continue to see high levels of use. Area lakes have less slush due to recent cold weather and anglers are starting to get around on the lakes. Anglers reported not having too much luck. Trapping activity in the area was also checked and conditions were reported as being tough.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked snowmobile and angling enforcement throughout the past week. Several area lakes still have heavy slush and poor ice conditions. Enforcement action was taken for numerous snowmobile and angling violations.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked anglers and snowmobile riders. She also took a call regarding eagles caught in a trap. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile registration and trapping violations.
