CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored boating and angling activity on area lakes. The walleye bite has slowed, but the crappie bite has improved. Numerous nuisance-bear complaints and calls about orphaned animals were taken. Individuals are reminded to leave baby animals where they are and not pick them up. Vollbrecht spent time patrolling grant-in-aid ATV trails and state forest roads. He worked Upper Red Lake and observed excellent angling. Most boats had a limit of walleyes, or were close.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity. Patrol was conducted for ATV activity and regulation information was provided to riders. Calls of spearing activity, a non- permitted fire, and public waters complaints were investigated. A nuisance-beaver permit and car-killed bear permit was issued. Warren assisted county boat and water officers with a possible DWI.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked boat and water enforcement, monitored AIS compliance and assisted the local police department at a domestic disturbance. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also trained for upcoming certifications. The area anglers did well this past week. Enforcement action was taken for insufficient PFDs, no throwable device, no license in possession, no skin patch, uncountable fillets and possession of illegal-length walleyes.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked a busy holiday weekend on Crow Wing County lakes. Numerous pleasure boaters and anglers were observed throughout the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for numerous watercraft operation violations, and a walleye overlimit.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked a boat and water enforcement detail with a neighboring officer. Enforcement contacts included unattended lines, no angling license, transporting watercraft on a public roadway without removing the drain plug, and possession of illegal-length walleyes. Numerous boating registration and equipment violations were addressed. Car-killed bear, turkey, and deer salvage permits were all issued this past week.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports fishing success has yet to pick up substantially. A mixed bag of some walleyes, northern pike and panfish were seen in the live wells. Boaters, ATV riders and AIS were also checked. Mathy followed up on reports of a nuisance bears and a concern about a fawn. A fire investigation was worked on. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, illegal-length pike, angling without a license and boating violations.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked multiple anglers and ATV riders. She took multiple calls regarding fawns. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no helmets on youths on ATVs, expired registration and other various fishing and boating violations.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) received a call from a boater who heard a bang and then saw a Canada goose flopping in the water. After an investigation, it was determined the lakeshore owner had attempted to scare off a goose with a pellet gun because they were tired of them defecating on the lakeshore. The goose died after the pellet hit it in the neck. Enforcement action was taken for taking a goose out of season. Several ATV complaints were taken in the Sturgeon Lake area. Time was spent in the General Andrews and Nemadji state forests. Enforcement action was taken for no state trail sticker on out of state OHVs, failure to display OHM registration, failure to display current ATV registration and under 18 without helmets. Speldrich responded to an OHM vs. Class 2 ATV accident with minor injuries in the Nemadji State Forest. Remember to slow down when dusty trail conditions hinder your ability to see what is in front of you.
