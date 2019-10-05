Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 30. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor waterfowl, grouse, and deer archery hunting. He issued a cease and desist order for work being done in a wetland without a permit. Areas of possible illegal deer feeding and/or baiting were investigated. Violations included license issues and taking ducks with an unplugged shotgun.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled area lakes and rivers for waterfowl-hunting activity. Some hunters are finding wood ducks and mallards. One hunter checked forgot to put the plug back in his gun before hunting migratory waterfowl. The hunter also experienced outboard motor problems and paddled all the way back to the landing. A reminder to consult with the waterfowl regulations to be aware of the Central Zone closure from Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. Guida continued working with COC Ryan Hanna as his field training officer. They assisted numerous youths obtain their firearms safety certificates over the weekend at a local safety education class.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) and COC Calie Kunst worked sport fishing on the Cass Lake Chain and Lake Bemidji. Anglers were found fishing without a license and angling with two lines. Enforcement of slot limits for northern pike was also worked. Kunst and Vollbrecht responded to various complaints including a person mowing down trees on state-owned land to make trails, waterfowl hunters shooting after legal shooting hours, and anglers catching overlimits of fish.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked duck hunters and anglers. Perch fishing has turned on and walleye catches appear to be picking up. Two separate hunter-harassment complaints were investigated. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of perch, angling with extra lines, and no license in possession.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) continued to check anglers, small-game hunters, waterfowl hunters, and ATV riders. Enforcement action for the past week included failure to renew ATV registration and no license in possession while hunting and fishing.
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) and COC Seifermann continued to handle nuisance-bear complaints in the area. They also checked bear hunters, deer hunters and many anglers, and spent time giving a law and regulations presentation at a youth trapper education certification class. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, improper tagging of sturgeon, failure to obtain a burning permit and lending/borrowing of licenses.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked small-game and waterfowl hunters, anglers, ATV riders and an ATV poker run. He also taught a firearms safety class in Buhl and attended fall qualification training in Hibbing. Enforcement action was taken for no waterfowl hunting license/stamps in possession, no PFDs and several ATV violations.
CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) checked anglers on remote trout lakes, as well as ATV riders and small-game hunters. He spent time in the BWCAW checking anglers. Nuisance-wildlife complaints were handled. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
