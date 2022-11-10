CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports preparing for and working the opening weekend of the firearms deer hunting season. Regas reports making many contacts with many hunters who were excited for the season. He received reports of fair success with some holding out for the big buck knowing there is a lot of the season remaining. Regas noted that a number of the successful hunters had harvested nice bucks. Violations encountered and addressed included, hunting deer with the aid of bait, CWD feeding ban violations, allowing juveniles to violate game laws, transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle, untagged deer and fail to validate site tag.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week focusing on small game, migratory waterfowl and deer hunting enforcement. The weekend saw plenty of hunters afield for the firearms deer season opener. Unfortunately, the violations encountered were numerous and varied. Enforcement action was taken for hunting over bait, allowing a juvenile to violate fish and game laws and illegal party hunting. The weekend concluded with a report of a cow having been shot and killed near Twin Valley. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIP line (800) 652-9093 or the Norman County Sheriff’s Office.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports deer hunters having some success despite difficult weather conditions on Sunday. Big-game investigations consisted of hunt with aid or use of bait, shoot/shine big game from roadway, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Calls from the public also included deer possession permits, trespass complaints, neighbor disputes related to hunting and property being stored at an SNA.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) primarily focused on big game hunting and small game hunting. Cross saw decent success for small game and deer hunters over the weekend. Cross reminds hunters to be aware of where you are hunting. An example of this would be game refuges: Please refer to Page 107 of the hunting regulations. Enforcement action was taken numerous hunting violations.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) worked the firearms deer opener, checked waterfowl hunters and monitored decorative materials activity. Hunter success was good. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, shoot from roadway, no blaze orange, operation of ATV during closed hours and fail to validate license.
