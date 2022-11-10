Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 7, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports preparing for and working the opening weekend of the firearms deer hunting season. Regas reports making many contacts with many hunters who were excited for the season. He received reports of fair success with some holding out for the big buck knowing there is a lot of the season remaining. Regas noted that a number of the successful hunters had harvested nice bucks. Violations encountered and addressed included, hunting deer with the aid of bait, CWD feeding ban violations, allowing juveniles to violate game laws, transporting loaded firearms in a motor vehicle, untagged deer and fail to validate site tag.

