Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 1, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports the end of inland angling season produced better fishing success than previous weeks. Anglers on Upper Red Lake found slow fishing, but had the opportunity to harvest more fish than they had earlier this month. Time was spent working angling and snowmobile activity. Prachar investigated an area river that had been filled in with dirt and debris. An area logger had made two river crossings, but they were not in compliance with the allowed parameters. Prachar advised the logger on what was legal for river crossings and gave him 24 hours to correct the issues. Both crossings were brought into compliance within four hours.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports excellent weather conditions brought heavy snowmobile and fishing traffic into the area. Hill took part in snowmobile speed enforcement with a few partners. A few notable stops for speed included 81 mph, 80 mph, 75 mph, 71 mph, and 63 mph. It has been proven time and time again that speed kills, and it has been a contributing factor in multiple snowmobile fatalities over the years. Please stay under the 50 mph speed limit. Hill contacted a few anglers in violation after they left lines unattended to go find a new fishing spot. Another party was found to be illegally possessing a 36-inch pike in the Northeast Pike Zone. Hill and another officer contacted a snowmobile owner for a suspected equipment violation. Even though they weren’t driving the snowmobile in question, it was determined that the individual was intoxicated and they were advised to not operate the machine until they were sober. Two hours later, Hill clocked the rider going 80 mph across the lake. The subject was arrested on suspicion of second degree DUI. The snowmobile was seized and could be subject to forfeiture pending the outcome of the case.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) participated in an informational wolf meeting and spent time on Upper Red Lake and the Rainy River for the close of the inland waters walleye season. Violations encountered include possessing fillets on special regulations waters, unattended lines, no license in personal possession, and no identification/markings on permanent fish houses. A friendly reminder that anglers now need their 2021 fishing license.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent the past week focusing primarily on sport fishing and snowmobile enforcement. With warmer weather, there has been an increase in snowmobiling and fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for no fishing licenses in possession, failure to display a shelter license on a portable shelter when required, illegal-length walleye, illegal-length northern pike, failure to display ATV registration, and possession of marijuana. Anglers are reminded the deadline to remove fish houses is approaching. Anglers are also reminded that 2020 fishing licenses are now expired.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports most of the past week was spent checking anglers on area lakes. Sullivan encountered anglers who were enjoying the weather and the final days of walleye fishing. Sullivan also found anglers who had a hard time being honest after being caught violating. One experienced angler was given several opportunities to be honest after being caught angling with an extra line, but chose to go home being dishonest. Sullivan was also yelled at for several minutes while taking enforcement action for no shelter license.
CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking anglers and snowmobile riders throughout the past week and weekend. Some trout were caught and even with the warm weather wearing on the trails, some snowmobilers were trying to get the last few rides in. Fitzgerald attended training and assisted with gun maintenance at Camp Ripley. Area lakes were checked for permanent houses with the upcoming fish house removal date. Anglers are reminded to clean up any debris or garbage around their houses. The SRA was checked for vehicle permits and for illegal vehicle activity. Enforcement action was taken for various fishing and snowmobiling law violations.
