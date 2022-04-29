Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 25, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) reports checking anglers on the Rainy River. The past week provided some less-than-favorable weather conditions, but some sturgeon are still being caught. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines and operating an ATV on the state highway. COs Sura and Simonson pulled into a local river access where they found several individuals attempting to load a half-sunken boat onto its trailer. Apparently the boat had a bilge pump malfunction and the boat began to go down while on the river. Luckily, a boat of good Samaritans witnessed the unfortunate event unfolding and helped by towing the boat to the access and assisted getting the boat trailered. All boaters made it to shore safely. Sura and Simonson also responded to assist local agencies at the International Falls School for a call of a bomb threat.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) responded to several TIP calls regarding illegal turkey hunting, including shooting turkeys from a motor vehicle. Plautz assisted another officer with an overlimit of turkeys and a lend-and-borrow license investigation. Plautz spoke to a firearms safety class on laws and ethics, monitored fish run activity, and worked area off-highway motorcycle and ATV riders. A young juvenile did the right thing when he called the local CO after shooting at a Tom turkey and finding a hen had been hit. The youth immediately called Plautz to notify her of the situation.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) attended annual training. She also responded to a call of a dead eagle.
CO Steve Chihak (Moorhead) spent the week working spring turkey hunting and ATV enforcement. A report of a calf killed by wolves was investigated. Time was also spent responding to miscellaneous wildlife-related calls.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking turkey hunters and spring beaver trappers, and attending annual in-service training at Camp Ripley. Landmark spoke at a local QDMA youth turkey hunt. All youth hunters saw turkeys and had plenty of stories to share about their hunt. Calls from the public included complaints of hunter harassment and conflicts between landowners and beaver trappers. Enforcement action was taken for the accidental harvest of a hen turkey.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) spent most of the previous week attending training and armoring Division firearms at Camp Ripley. Time was also spent handling injured-animal complaints. Holt continued to monitor small-game hunting and trapping activity throughout the Grand Rapids area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.