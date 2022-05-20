Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 16, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working the busy fishing opener as anglers set out for the open-water season. Regas noted anglers had varied success and the walleye bite was better on Blackduck Lake early in the morning and again in the afternoon. Water temperatures varied between 48 and 51 degrees as high winds stirred up the water. Time was also spent handling reports of nuisance bears in bird feeders, incidental catches of otters while spring beaver trapping and investigating a TIP call of taking walleyes in a walleye spawning area. Regas also reports assisting with Officer Water Survival training at the Deputy Boating School at Camp Ripley. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included PFD and watercraft-registration violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked activities associated with the Governor’s Fishing Opener in the Cass Lake area. Several anglers were checked during opening fishing weekend despite the very windy weather. Most anglers were catching a few walleyes. In one instance, a TIP led to a citation being issued for possessing an overlimit of walleyes over 20 inches. Mathy also checked ATV trails and worked on Bear Committee-related items. A nuisance-beaver permit was also issued and a moose-sighting call came from the Bena area. Enforcement action was taken for angling, boating, and ATV violations.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked multiple anglers over opener weekend. Enforcement action included fishing without a license, illegal possession of a deer, no license in possession, and failure to display current registration.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked fishing opener, rough fish spearing, and leeching activity. A complaint of a dead gray wolf was received. Patrol for ATV activity was conducted. Forest roads, WMAs and WPAs were patrolled. Information was provided regarding nuisance-beaver activity.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports an extremely windy fishing opener with conditions nearly unfishable on some of the larger lakes for part of the weekend. Anglers had difficulty landing their boats with several nearly swamping during their efforts. Vinton received multiple calls of possible sick birds, including calls about sick or dead eagles. Enforcement action was taken for seining in infested waters, ATV operation in the ditch south of Highway 10, no youth safety card, no youth helmet, allowing illegal operation by a minor, watercraft-registration issues and burning during a restricted period.
