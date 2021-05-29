Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 24, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and boaters. Walleye fishing was good this past week. A TIP call of a possible overlimit of crappies was investigated. ATV and AIS activity was also worked. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, fishing in a closed area, possessing fillets of fish on a special regulation lake, and an AIS violation.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) spent time patrolling area lakes for angling and boating activity. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of walleyes, extra lines, and numerous boating violations.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) continued working angling activity on area lakes. Several anglers were in possession of illegal-length fish and enforcement action was taken. Sullivan fielded a call of a bear cub that was caught in a live trap. The bear cub was successfully released.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time following up on an angler harassment case from the previous week. The suspect admitted to purposely running over another angler’s fishing line with his boat during the altercation. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. Zavodnik also followed up on multiple ATV trespass calls, some of which included tearing up wetlands on the landowner’s property. He wants to remind OHV operators to stay on the designated trails unless given permission to ride on private lands. Numerous nuisance-animal complaints were also handled.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) checked anglers and ATV riders throughout the week. Enforcement action was taken for failure to have an angling license in personal possession, taking fish without a license, taking illegal-length northern pike and operating an ATV on the highway. Kunst also assisted with a firearms safety class in Remer and took a call about an injured fawn.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working sport fishing and commercial minnow-harvesting activity. Fishing pressure has remained steady since the opener and many anglers are having luck finding panfish. Swedberg and CO Landmark continue to investigate ongoing leeching activity in the Becker County area. Trappers are reminded to make sure all of their traps are tagged and all other regulations are followed. Other time was spent assisting local agencies with calls for service, including an ATV pursuit near White Earth and a rollover crash near Detroit Lakes.
CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji #2) and K9 partner Storm attended training at Camp Ripley. The pair also assisted Beltrami County in searching multiple locations for possible evidence in an ongoing investigation. An AIS detail was worked in the area of Upper Red Lake and time was also spent on boat and water safety enforcement on the lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.