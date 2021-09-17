Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept. 13, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time checking youth waterfowl hunters and assisting Becker County with several calls for service. Swedberg worked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officers to conduct investigations and interviews on several groups on whom they received TIPs during the teal season. Citations were issued for shooting mallards and wood ducks during the teal season, and several trespassing issues were addressed with hunters throughout the week. Always ask for permission before entering someone’s property.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for bear and migratory waterfowl hunting and recreational vehicle activity. Baum patrolled a local fishing contest and found many anglers having luck. He was informed by the fishing contest staff there was a boat taking on water. Baum assisted the anglers getting their boat safely to the access.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week working bear and waterfowl hunters, anglers and ATV riders. Enforcement action was taken for no small-game license, no helmets on kids and riding on the bow.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked on a background investigation for a potential conservation officer candidate. Guida checked youth hunters attempting to hunt ducks and geese during the Youth Waterfowl Weekend. A large black bear was reported shot during the early morning hours and is being investigated. Car-killed-deer permits were also issued.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked bear-hunting activities, with the hunter success rate being very high. Sutherland also worked fall fishing activities. With the water cooling, fish are starting to become active again. Enforcement actions were taken for operating an ATV on a U.S. highway and not displaying valid registration numbers.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) responded to several nuisance-wildlife and injured-animal calls. Bear-hunting activity has slowed significantly after the first week. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies and enforcement action was taken for various violations, including burning prohibited materials.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, worked bear hunting, monitored OHV activity and investigated TIP complaints. Angler success was great this week. Enforcement action was taken for allowing illegal operation of ATVs by juveniles, illegal transportation of fish and license issues.
