Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb., 22, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports fishing activity slowing and anglers beginning to remove shelters. Vinton tracked down one angler who left their vehicle parked at their shelter for more than a week. Property owners on the lake became concerned for the wellbeing of the angler when there was no activity at the fish house. Vinton located the owner with the assistance of the Rice Police Department and learned the vehicle wouldn’t start, so the owner left it there for the week. The angler was appreciative that Vinton checked on their safety. Enforcement action was taken for no shelter license, failure to mark shelters and no license in possession.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and fish houses, as well as ATVs and snowmobile riders. A call of an injured bald eagle was taken. It turned out to be an eagle eating on a deer carcass. Osborne attended a snowmobile safety class in Evansville.
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) worked fishing and snowmobile enforcement this past week. A gross misdemeanor trespassing and hunter-harassment case was wrapped up. Enforcement action was taken for license and registration issues, no shelter tags and snowmobile trespass.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) continued field training with a conservation officer candidate. The officers spent time patrolling Crow Wing and Cass county lakes and snowmobile trails. McGowan also spent time following up on big-game cases from last fall. Enforcement action was taken for numerous violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked heavy snowmobile activity over the past week with the warmer weather. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration. Ice angling activity also increased over the past week with many people hitting the ice.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails, encountering several anglers and snowmobilers. Enforcement action was taken for numerous offenses, including possession of an illegal-length walleye, failure to display shelter licenses, operating an off-road vehicle on a designated snowmobile trail, and fishing after revocation of fishing privileges. Brown assisted anglers with getting off the lake after their vehicle became stuck in deep snow and gave directions to lost snowmobilers.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports an extremely busy week in the district during the past week and especially during the weekend. Hundreds of sleds hit the trail as the weather couldn’t have been better, especially with a midweek snowfall that gave the trails some extra insurance. Registration violations and muffler violations were documented. Angling activity in the station was very slow as people focused their efforts on snowmobile riding.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Individuals are reporting a good perch bite on some of the area lakes. He patrolled area snowmobile trails, but conditions deteriorated quickly with the warm weather on Sunday. Vollbrecht attended training and worked a detail on Leech Lake with CO Cross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.