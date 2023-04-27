CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked on spring beaver-trapping activity and took reports of incidentally caught otters. Routine equipment maintenance was taken care of. Sura patrolled the Rainy River for sturgeon anglers. Overall angler numbers appeared lower than usual, as was fishing success.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV activity over the past week with riders finally out and about enjoying some spring weather. Sutherland took calls about deer being hit by motor vehicles as they are now on the move with most of the area snow gone. Ice conditions on area lakes are making venturing out very dangerous and at most landings the ice has pulled back a long ways.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time patrolling the area looking for turkey hunting and beaver-trapping activity. Few turkey hunters were out, and beaver-trapping activity was lower than normal as well due to high and fluctuating water levels. Assistance was given to local law enforcement agencies on multiple calls.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) monitored turkey hunting and sport fishing this past week. A large, active burn was observed from a roadway during a windy, warm-weather day. A daytime variance burning permit inspection revealed the individual burning a large number of prohibited materials including painted boards, pressed board furniture, particle board, cement blocks, aluminum cans, steel frames, and cardboard – in violation of his permit. The individual was issued a citation. The following day, Guida received an email from the area forester who had issued the individual the burning permit. The forester said that the permittee had called and asked for another copy of the citation Guida had issued because after Guida left, the citation blew into the large fire and burned up.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week looking into nuisance-animal complaints. Many people have been reporting dogs chasing deer and people feeding deer. Turkey hunting and fishing activity have been monitored. Karon gave a talk to a firearms safety class. He also attended the funeral for fallen Deputy Josh Owen.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) enforced trapping activities, checked anglers, and responded to animal-related calls. Brown received calls of an abandoned bear cub hanging out near the road. The bear was seen in the area for a few days with no signs of its mother. Brown was able to capture the bear cub and turn it over to a wildlife rescue. The bear was found to be starving, dehydrated, and with a broken foot. The cub will be released when it reaches a healthy weight.
