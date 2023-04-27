Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 24, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked on spring beaver-trapping activity and took reports of incidentally caught otters. Routine equipment maintenance was taken care of. Sura patrolled the Rainy River for sturgeon anglers. Overall angler numbers appeared lower than usual, as was fishing success.

