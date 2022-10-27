Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 24, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working grouse-, archery deer- and waterfowl-hunting activity, as well as angling activity, this past week. Regas also worked the youth deer hunt over the long MEA weekend. Time was spent working an investigation of bough harvesters trespassing on posted private property. They returned numerous times after being advised of the trespassing on the private property. Regas worked with the landowner to be alerted when the trespassers returned. Regas eventually nabbed the trespassers as they were trespassing and harvesting even more boughs. One trespasser was arrested on an outstanding warrant and the remaining trespassers were released with notice of pending charges by criminal complaint for gross misdemeanor trespassing and theft of timber/decorative boughs. The case is currently ongoing with the landowner to establish the extent of the damage or total theft of decorative boughs from the 40-acre parcel. Regas also checked ATV riders who were out on area trails enjoying the quite nice weather this past weekend.

