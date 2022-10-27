CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working grouse-, archery deer- and waterfowl-hunting activity, as well as angling activity, this past week. Regas also worked the youth deer hunt over the long MEA weekend. Time was spent working an investigation of bough harvesters trespassing on posted private property. They returned numerous times after being advised of the trespassing on the private property. Regas worked with the landowner to be alerted when the trespassers returned. Regas eventually nabbed the trespassers as they were trespassing and harvesting even more boughs. One trespasser was arrested on an outstanding warrant and the remaining trespassers were released with notice of pending charges by criminal complaint for gross misdemeanor trespassing and theft of timber/decorative boughs. The case is currently ongoing with the landowner to establish the extent of the damage or total theft of decorative boughs from the 40-acre parcel. Regas also checked ATV riders who were out on area trails enjoying the quite nice weather this past weekend.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports successful hunters and anglers around the area. Prachar responded with a Beltrami County deputy and State Trooper to a call of a deer trapped in a swimming pool. The deer was tangled in three different types of rope and cables, along with a tarp and various pool equipment. The deer was released unharmed from the tangle and the freezing water. Enforcement action was taken for shining deer, underage consumption, and open bottle in a motor vehicle.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports an active youth deer hunt along with lots of hunters taking part in the area’s early antlerless season. Warm weather, though, caught some hunters ill-prepared as a number of complaints were taken regarding whole, gutted deer dumped on minimum maintenance roads. It appeared the hunters didn’t take the necessary steps to remove the hide and cool the deer before it spoiled. It is illegal to wantonly waste harvested game. Vinton assisted the sheriff’s department with a disturbance and CO Jordan Anderson with a group of hunters who were hunting outside of the only antlerless permit area. Enforcement action was taken for hunting outside the antlerless permit area, no deer license, no license in possession and operating an ATV on a county highway.
