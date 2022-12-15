Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 12, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) began training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and Hubbard county area lakes, focusing on ice angling enforcement. Time was spent assisting with an ongoing big-game case. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, ice angling with an extra line, and ATV violations.

