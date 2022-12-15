CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) began training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and Hubbard county area lakes, focusing on ice angling enforcement. Time was spent assisting with an ongoing big-game case. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, ice angling with an extra line, and ATV violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling activity with many people out on area lakes. Sutherland took note of the still-varying thickness of ice on area lakes, with some still not safe to walk on or ride an ATV on. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered ATV and work was done on finishing up deer cases from the rifle deer season.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters, trappers and anglers this past week. The area’s bite slowed as the week progressed but anglers did catch a little of everything, including walleyes, bluegills, crappies and perch. Time was spent monitoring road-hunting activity as the muzzleloader deer season came to an end, following up on an ongoing fire case from this past fall and fielding numerous questions regarding the disease management hunt for Deer Permit Area 184. Regas conducted commercial taxidermy inspections with enforcement action taken for failure to maintain proper commercial records.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) continued field training with COC Matt Paavola and worked angling and muzzleloader deer-hunting activity. Anglers were seeing some success, with several walleyes and northern pike checked on the ice. Enforcement action for the week included failure to display an ice shelter license, operating an unregistered ATV, failure to display snowmobile registration and operating an ATV without the required headlight.
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Tony Hams and spent time during the week checking spear fishers, anglers, and muzzleloader hunters. Time was also spent following up on deer-carcass-dumping complaints. Violations encountered were spearing without a license, no license in possession, and illegal-length fish.
