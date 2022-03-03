Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 28, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) saw the highest amount of snowmobile activity throughout the region during the weekend. As a whole, the majority of snowmobilers were operating responsibly, which was nice to see. Zavodnik wants to remind operators that modified exhaust, which creates excessive noise, is not tolerated. Grant-in-aid trail systems are a privilege for riders to use during the snowmobile season and can be taken away if off-trail riding or excessive noise become an issue.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) spent time patrolling on snowmobile and checking ice anglers. An angler on Lake Winnibigoshish was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The marijuana and paraphernalia was seized and enforcement action was taken. An angler on Island Lake received a citation for no shelter license on a non-portable fish house. The same angler received a warning from another CO in southern Minnesota four days prior for the same violation. Several anglers were checked on Lake Winnibigoshish on the last day of the season. Enforcement action was taken for possession of fully dressed walleye fillets, no shelter license, and fishing with extra lines. Numerous anglers received warnings for no fishing licenses in possession.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent a majority of the week working snowmobile activity. Warmer weather brought crowds of snowmobilers to the trails. Violations included operating an ATV on a state highway, angling with extra lines, and several snowmobile-registration issues.
CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) attended the Lake of the Woods Keep It Clean Committee meeting. The primary focus of the meeting was discussion of new things that could be implemented to reduce the amount of litter and waste left on the lake’s frozen surface. Sura reports angling success continues to be below average on both Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake. Violations encountered throughout the week included fishing with extra lines, fishing without a license, expired snowmobile registration, taking illegal-length northern pike and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports monitoring angling activity on area lakes and snowmobile trail activity. Time was spent completing a background investigation and fielding calls from people with concerns of a bobcat hanging round a neighborhood scavenging on a car-killed deer and water quality questions and concerns of area lakes oxygen levels.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working fishing and snowmobiling activity. There were many people out enjoying the great weather over the weekend. Many groups of snowmobilers and anglers were checked. Swedberg wants to remind anglers that their licenses expire this week and to get them renewed if they want to continue fishing. Enforcement action for the weekend included operating a snowmobile without registration, taking crappies under the minimum length, and fishing with extra lines.
