Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 13, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers, ATV riders, and fire activity. Activity was relatively low due to the cold and wet weather. Mathy investigated a report of littered snow goose carcasses along a roadway. Mathy also assisted at an ATV accident in the Paul Bunyan State Forest. Enforcement action was taken for an angling violation and driving on closed forest roads in the state forest.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) checked spring trappers and anglers, and responded to numerous incidental catches. An illegal bridge that was blocking navigable river waters was also investigated. Cross responded to an ATV accident and attended emergency medical training at Camp Ripley.
CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSAR) reports checking area lakes for fishing and boating activity throughout the week and weekend. Several anglers were reminded that the designated trout lakes are closed for every species until the opener of trout fishing. Fitzgerald patrolled the park for illegal ATV and closed trail issues. Park passes were checked and many outdoor law-related questions were fielded. Several calls about injured animals were taken and assistance was given to park staff on some SRA-related issues.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports scouting for turkeys that hunters may be pursuing for the approaching 2021 spring turkey season. Vinton assisted with putting together training from the EVOC team. ATV and spring fire patrols were conducted and complaints of a public water access that had ATV damage done were investigated. A possible violation of aquatic plant removal is under investigation. Questions were fielded about the new sunfish regulations.
COJake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working sport fishing, ATV, and fish run activities. Water temperatures were rising through the first part of the week. The surface water temperature in a lot of areas lakes is in the mid-40s. Some anglers were having success with crappies, but for the most part it was still difficult to find crappies in shallow areas. Swedberg also worked a TIP complaint with CO Landmark on early bowfishers along the Pelican River. The COs were able to make contact with two groups of bowfishers who did not realize the season starts in two weeks (April 24). Enforcement action for the week included angling without a license, bowfishing out of season, illegal operation by a youth on an ATV and OHM, operating an OHM on a county highway, and expired boat registration.CO
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked boat and water safety shifts with CO Larson on the Rainy River over the weekend. The river was busy and several large sturgeon and walleyes were observed being caught. Anglers are reminded to check for boating safety equipment and registration before going on the water. Vollbrecht followed up on a complaint of individuals filling a wetland and patrolled areas for ATV activity.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week monitoring the spring fish run, checking anglers, and patrolling for ATV and OHM violations. Anglers are finding a few crappies in the shallow bays, but the water temperatures need to warm up some for the activity to pick up. Early season boaters are reminded to make sure every occupant has a life jacket. It does not take long for hypothermia to set in with the current water temps. With the early ice-out, bowfishers are reminded that the early bowfishing season is only for lakes south of Highway 210. While on patrol, Landmark and CO Swedberg observed bowfishing boats on an area lake. The anglers were surprised to see the officers and were unaware of the early bowfishing regulations, as they did not read the regulations thoroughly. It was discovered that the anglers were taking rough fish out of season, taking rough fish in a closed spawning area, and had no life jackets onboard their watercraft. Enforcement action was also taken for multiple life jacket violations, watercraft registration violations, angling without a license, and several ATV/OHM violations.
CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports boats and anglers are getting out for some early panfish action. Despite low water temperatures, crappies were still being caught in shallow bays. Richards took reports of incidentally caught otters and fielded questions related to turkey hunting. Contacts were made on the water with reminders on boat registration and safety items.
