Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 6, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports a hot and windy holiday weekend with lots of boating activity. Most boaters observed where enjoying the hot weather responsibly. Area lake accesses have taken a hit with the low water conditions, with several boaters not being able to launch due to the shallow water. Angling pressure over the weekend was light due to the heavy boat traffic and warm conditions. An RPN was issued for fill that was placed in a public water. Enforcement action was taken for operating a weed roller without a permit, ATV in a ditch south of Highway 10, failure to display registration on a watercraft, no angling license in possession and riding on the gunwale of a watercraft under power.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent a busy Fourth of July weekend patrolling area lakes. Many people took advantage of a perfect weekend of weather to enjoy time on the water. While most boaters were law-abiding, there were several who needed some education on boating laws. Swedberg also worked a couple of details with area conservation officers on Big Cormorant and Pelican lakes over the weekend focused on boating safety. Enforcement action taken for the weekend included boating while intoxicated, insufficient life jackets, operating a PWC outside of legal hours, operating a boat without navigation lights, and gunwale riding.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week focusing on boat and water safety enforcement. Hot weather led to the busiest Fourth of July weekend Landmark has worked. With the high activity came an increase in complaints and violations. Boaters, specifically those operating wakeboard boats, are reminded that it is illegal to sit and lay on the back deck of those boats while underway. Minnesota law requires a railing or adequate guards to prevent occupants from falling overboard. A large number of beer cans were observed in the water at party locations on area lakes. Landmark encourages people to report individuals who are littering on area lakes and provide a boat registration number to area officers. Operation Dry Water was worked with COs Swedberg, Chihak, and Warren on area lakes and several individuals were arrested for boating while intoxicated. Calls from the public included reports of watercraft harassing wildlife, and injured loons. Enforcement action was taken for unregistered OHM, OHM operating in a road right-of-way, gunwale riding, PWC after hours, insufficient number of life jackets, and multiple other watercraft-related violations.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled recreational vehicle, boat and water, and fishing activity this past week. Baum took enforcement action for various violations ranging from taking fish without a license, no navigation lights for watercraft, insufficient PFDs, operating PWCs after hours, and minor consumption.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked on the lakes and trails, and investigated numerous calls for service. It was a very busy weekend with many recreational boaters and ATV riders out. Enforcement action was taken for angling, aquatic plants, invasive species, recreational boating, minor consumption and minor possession violations.
