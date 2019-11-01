Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 27. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Scott Staples (Carlton) and K9 Schody assisted the local sheriff’s office with searching for a juvenile who allegedly took a lot of pills and fled into a wooded area. The juvenile was located and turned over to medical personnel. Time was spent checking ATV/OHM riders and hunting activity in the area. Enforcement action was taken for equipment and registration violations. After receiving a call of hearing shots in an area just before dark, a residence was checked and an adult male was found trying to hang up a deer in his garage. The man admitted to shooting the deer with a high-powered rifle from behind his house. He stated he didn’t need food, he just wanted some tasty venison to eat. He is facing charges of taking deer out of season and transporting an illegally taken big-game animal. A deer, his rifle, and his ATV were all seized.
CO Randy Patten (Northome) checked grouse and waterfowl hunters. There were more hunters than ducks. He also issued various permits, patrolled complaint areas, and completed paperwork associated with wolf depredation on livestock.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting and trapping seasons and ATV riders. He checked balsam bough cutters, recovered a road-killed bald eagle, and monitored a special disability hunt at the local state park. A deer hunter in a mentored hunt went against the hunt sponsor rules and state statute and shot a deer without a license for the mentored hunter. Enforcement action was taken for taking a deer without a license, transporting a loaded firearm, transport an uncased handgun, operating a motor vehicle on a state trail, no navigation lights, and a number of ATV violations.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) continued to check small-game and waterfowl hunters. She investigated a report of blood and a shell casing on a road, and was able to locate the deer at a nearby property by following the blood trail. She also wrote multiple possession tags for bears and deer hit by cars. Enforcement action included illegal possession of big game, exceeding aquatic plant removal permit, and no license in possession.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) along with COC Emily Leeb finalized Step 2 of the field training program. They worked on a big-game investigation, seizing several deer, deer parts, firearms and narcotics. They also worked night shining activity, deer-baiting complaints, small-game, waterfowl and archery deer hunters, and monitored ATV activity.
CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked OHV, big- and small-game, sport fishing and waterfowl enforcement. Multiple trespassing complaints were received and addressed. If it’s not your land or public land, it is always a good idea to gain written permission from the landowner prior to accessing their property, especially if it is posted. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV with too many passengers, operating an ATV without headlights, dogs pursuing deer and transporting walleye fillets with no skin attached.
