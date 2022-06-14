Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 6, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports taking TIP calls of anglers possibly over their limit or making multiple trips. Several anglers were contacted with fish, but no violations were discovered. A TIP of a person possessing a deer fawn was followed up on and it was discovered that the individual had picked up two fawns, which they feared would be hit by cars. By the time Vinton contacted the person, one of the fawns had died. A citation was issued for possession of the deer and the person cited was to get the other fawn to a local wildlife rehabber, which they did. Other enforcement action was taken for speeding, angling without a license in possession and operation of an ATV on the roadway.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) watched this week as area lakes became very busy with recreational boating traffic. It was the first weekend that PWCs, pontoons and anglers all shared the lakes from dawn to dusk and after. Several anglers were cited this week for not having a valid angling license; one was even cited for fishing while their privileges were suspended. A focused effort was made on the water for BWI enforcement in conjunction with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office water patrol deputies. A devastating tornado destroyed many homes in the town of Forada, with Maple Lake becoming overwhelmed with debris. Efforts to clean up the lake bed will take several months, if not years.
CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports spending time checking muskie anglers on the Bigfork River this past weekend, monitoring ATV activity and assisting with flood-related issues on Rainy Lake. Simonson would like to remind people that deer are starting to drop their fawns throughout the area and that if a fawn is spotted to leave it alone and don’t handle the fawn. More times than not the mother is not far away and will return to the fawn.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) responded to complaints of nuisance animals and answered questions from concerned people regarding the welfare of baby animals. It is best for baby animals to be left where they are found. In most cases, it is illegal to possess them. Time was spent patrolling area lakes by boat, conducting boater safety checks and checking anglers. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with no fishing license in possession, fishing in a closed area, possession of an illegal-length walleye, and fishing without a license.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) noticed an increase in families out enjoying the natural resources with most local schools out for the summer. Hochstein was very pleased with compliance rates with children under 10 wearing life jackets while out on the lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, not having enough PFDs on board a watercraft, and operating ATVs on a state highway.
