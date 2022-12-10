Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 5, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers, small-game hunters, and muzzleloader hunters. Cold weather during the week really made an impact on ice conditions, as many lake have 6 inches of ice or more. Fishing remained slow over the weekend, but some anglers were finding some panfish and walleyes. No limits were seen

