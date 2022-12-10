CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers, small-game hunters, and muzzleloader hunters. Cold weather during the week really made an impact on ice conditions, as many lake have 6 inches of ice or more. Fishing remained slow over the weekend, but some anglers were finding some panfish and walleyes. No limits were seen
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked deer archery/muzzleloader season, small-game hunting, and early ice fishing. Activity remained consistent throughout the week and Cross saw more anglers heading out onto local lakes. Ice conditions in the area continue to range from limited to no ice, to some area lakes having 5 to 7 inches. Additionally, a late-season deer hunt was added to Cross’s station to include deer Permit Area 184, which will be held Dec. 16-18.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor small-game hunting, muzzleloader hunting, and ice angling activity. Ice thickness varies dramatically from lake to lake, but many people were able to find sufficient ice on smaller lakes. Follow-up work was done with ongoing cases and several trespass complaints were fielded.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked ice anglers, checked trapping activity, and completed equipment maintenance. As temperatures decrease, he has seen an increase in the number of people getting out onto the ice. They’re having decent success. One group of anglers found out the hard way that using only the winch to secure their ATV to their snowmobile trailer was a bad idea. The group made it 10 miles before they realized they had lost an ATV. Luckily, the ATV stayed upright on the highway and didn’t cause any collisions.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) monitored the ongoing muzzleloader season. Small-game hunters are still reporting some success, although it’s been tougher with the snow and cold weather. As snowmobiles begin to wake up from a summer slumber, operators are reminded to check for registration requirements as well as any maintenance issues that were not taken care of before putting them away. Parents are also reminded they are responsible to make sure juvenile operators under their care know the rules and have the appropriate safety certification before allowing them to operate.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked ice anglers. Activity is increasing as the ice slowly gets thicker. The ice is still quite variable with open water to about 8 inches of ice seen in the area. Mathy investigated an incident where three deer carcasses were dumped. Enforcement action was taken for ATV and angling violations.
