Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 8, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mike Cross (Lake George) worked ice angling and continued with ongoing training. Some good success was seen for perch, tullibees, and burbot on Leech Lake. Crappies were hitting on some of the smaller lakes. The ice is going to go fast, so it is advised to take your fish house off before the March 15 deadline. Enforcement action was taken for angling, ice shelter, and ATV violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) checked anglers throughout the past week. Many questions on new fishing regulations were answered and complaint calls were taken about various angling violations. The snowmobile trails are melted in the Remer area and are in poor condition.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. The eelpout bite continues to improve and anglers are having good luck finding jumbo perch. He worked a detail on Leech Lake with CO McGowan. Two individuals were cited for an overlimit of perch after it was determined they were 26 over the legal limit. Vollbrecht took time to mark shelters and look for garbage left behind.
CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji #2) checked snowmobilers attending the Snodeo races in Naytahwaush. Despite quickly deterioration conditions, a few riders attended the event. Training was also attended in St. Cloud and Division projects were worked on. Assistance was also given with a car-killed fisher and a wolf-depredation claim.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice conditions remain OK with lots of water on the ice, though many of the accesses are beginning to break up. Travel was mostly by ATV. Angling success was spotty. Vinton received a TIP one night of a group of anglers that had been out all day on one of the new quality sunfish lakes. The caller was concerned they may be over the new reduced limit. Vinton contacted the anglers as they came off the lake and were not found to be in violation. Enforcement action was taken for leaving a shelter on a public access and not acquiring a new angling license.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) monitored panfishing activity on station lakes as the hard-water season is hitting the home stretch. Quite a few anglers were having success with sunfish, and a few crappies were observed. A few ice shelter owners were issued citations for leaving their shacks on the ice several days past the removal deadline. A detail was worked on Lake of the Woods with several other COs. Lots of good contacts were made and numerous citations were issued for fishing and drug-related violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV riders, anglers, and a deer-taken-out-of-season complaint. (The animal had a bullet hole in it, and was hanging in a garage.) The deer case should get wrapped in coming days with enforcement action. An organized ATV ride was worked with the help of CO Frericks. An estimated 200 ATV riders participated, and a large violation rate was encountered. Later in the day, a hit-and-run ATV injury crash was reported. The driver hit the ditch, was launched from the ATV and hit a tree with his head. He reportedly was intoxicated and did not stick around. In another case, Bozovsky was nearly hit head-on in his truck by an inattentive driver. The driver had a suspended driver’s license and no insurance. Enforcement action was taken for numerous ATV violations, ORV violations, driving after suspension and no insurance.
