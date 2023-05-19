CO Corey Sura (Remer) reports working angling and ATV activity over the fishing opener weekend. Fishing success was on the slower side, however, people didn’t seem to be to upset given the great weather conditions. Enforcement action was taken for possessing illegal length northern pike, fishing without a license, expired boat registration, and operating ATV’s on the state highway.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers on a busy fishing opener weekend. A nuisance beaver complaint and walleye out of season tip were also received. Mathy also taught at the Conservation Officer academy. Enforcement action was taken for boating, angling, and AIS violations.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked angling activity and took calls regarding nuisance bears. Enforcement action taken on fishing without a license, expired reg, and illegal length northern.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked the end of beaver trapping season, ATV patrol, and the Minnesota Fishing Opener. Cross saw heavy traffic on the lakes in the Bemidji and Park Rapids area. Success on the lakes was mixed, but the good weather was welcomed by the anglers after the hard winter.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked ATV, angling, and trapping enforcement. Time was also spent attending a community event in Cherry and speaking at an ATV club meeting in Hibbing. Anglers enjoyed great weather for fishing opener, but overall success was limited on local lakes. Violations encountered included illegal length northern, expired registration, and various boat and ATV equipment violations.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, performed safety inspections on water crafts and attended K9 school with his K9 partner Fennec this week. Angler success was good for the opening weekend. Enforcement action was taken for possess illegal length walleye, litter, fail to display valid registration on water craft.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked spring angling and ATV activity in the area. CO Sutherland took enforcement action for having illegal length walleyes and northern pike. CO Sutherland also took action for anglers that hadn’t purchased angling licenses, failed to register watercraft, failed to have registration displayed on a watercraft and not having enough life saving devices on board a watercraft. Many ATV’s and OHM’s were out in the area with the nice weather. Many youth were observed riding OHM’s (dirt bikes) in the area and a good reminder for parent is that children and adults alike are reminded that they can’t operate those vehicles in the road right-of-way.
