Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 15, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Remer) reports working angling and ATV activity over the fishing opener weekend. Fishing success was on the slower side, however, people didn’t seem to be to upset given the great weather conditions.  Enforcement action was taken for possessing illegal length northern pike, fishing without a license, expired boat registration, and operating ATV’s on the state highway.

