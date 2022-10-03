CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking small-game hunters and waterfowl hunters. He checked many groups of duck hunters over the weekend, and most groups had some success and almost every group was law-abiding. Teal, wood ducks, and ring necks were the most common ducks seen over the weekend, with some redheads and mallards mixed in. Enforcement action for the week included trespass issues on a waterfowl production area, using lead shot on a WPA, and no plug in a shotgun while hunting migratory waterfowl.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked archery deer and bear hunting along with small-game hunting throughout the week. The weekend primarily consisted of Cross checking waterfowl hunters and archery deer hunters. None of the waterfowl hunters that Cross checked were skunked on opener. Significant time was also spent on a continuing background investigation.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training with a new conservation officer candidate. The officers worked Cass County area lakes and rivers throughout the week. The area has been busy with waterfowl-hunting and fishing activity. Enforcement action was taken for multiple overlimits, boating safety violations, and numerous waterfowl-hunting violations.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked hunting and angling activity. She also responded to a call of an injured eagle. Enforcement action was taken on no license in possession, no HIP certification, and an extra fishing line.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) received a few more reports of bears raiding BWCA campsites for food. Visitors should use secure storage bags/barrels and properly hang food to avoid a trip cut short. After many hunters reported daily limits taken each day of opening weekend, grouse hunting took a dramatic downturn in success. Complaints were received from homeowners of grouse hunters throwing beer cans out of trucks, driving onto clearly posted property and shooting birds directly in front of houses. One hunter was surprised to learn that the gate he shot his bird in front of blocked someone’s home. He said: “I didn’t know anyone lived here. I have been hunting this road for 30 years!” Hunters should note that many people have been buying property and building small homes in the North Woods. Oftentimes, these homes are most often not visible from roads – even well under the 500 feet distance for legal hunting on unposted land.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.