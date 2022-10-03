Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept 26, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking small-game hunters and waterfowl hunters. He checked many groups of duck hunters over the weekend, and most groups had some success and almost every group was law-abiding. Teal, wood ducks, and ring necks were the most common ducks seen over the weekend, with some redheads and mallards mixed in. Enforcement action for the week included trespass issues on a waterfowl production area, using lead shot on a WPA, and no plug in a shotgun while hunting migratory waterfowl.

