Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 9, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for angling and ATV activity. He found many anglers having varied success around the area. Baum found multiple ATV riders taking advantage of the nice weather. He reminds ATV riders to ensure the trails are open by visiting the DNR website and keeping an eye out for the closed road postings. Baum took enforcement action for various angling, boat safety, and ATV violations.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and fish run activity. She patrolled wildlife management and waterfowl production areas for activity. Calls of nuisance-bear activity were worked on with Wildlife and information was provided. An open trespass case was worked. Warren assisted Becker County and White Earth Police with an ATV crash.
CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) continued to monitor turkey hunting and fishing activity in the area. He received numerous calls regarding deer stands/fish houses floating in the flooded areas by rivers in the area. People should attempt to secure their property to ensure it does not float away into neighboring yards. Enforcement action this week included possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked turkey hunters in Roseau and Marshall counties and northern pike anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement contacts included angling during a closed season, operating an unregistered ATV and possessing a spear on Minnesota waters after sunset.
CO Aaron Larson (Tower) primarily worked angling and ATV enforcement. Larson spent time working the active fish run around his station. He addressed violations such as taking walleyes out of season, attempting to take trout out of season, angling without a license, operating an ATV on a highway, spearing a walleye, possessing a spear during closed hours, failure to have a state park permit, allowing youth to violate fish and game laws, and burning violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) spent the week busy with pre-fishing opener boat maintenance. Ice-out on area lakes came fast with warm weather and some wind. Enforcement action was taken this week for having a minor on an ATV without a helmet, failing to transfer an ATV title and operating an ATV on the shoulder of a U.S. highway. Sutherland also gave a law talk to a youth ATV class.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports most of the area lakes are now ice-free. Several people were out on the lakes testing their boats and making sure they will be ready for opener. Time was spent at training where officer water survival techniques were learned and practiced.
