Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 19, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working trapping and angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout this past week. Time was spent patrolling area snowmobile trails and answering assorted wildlife-related calls of car-killed deer and incidental catches of fishers and pine marten. Violations encountered and addressed included taking walleye by spearing from a dark house, angling with extra lines, possession of protected slot northern pike, spearing without a license, angling license violations and ATV/snowmobile registration violations.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked primarily ice angling and snowmobiling. Cross attended a snowmobile detail in International Falls where he worked with other officers on snowmobile patrol. Enforcement activity for the past week consisted of fishing out of season on a designated trout lake, angling with an extra line and possessing live minnows on a designated trout lake. As a reminder, designated trout lakes differ from normal inland lakes and the regulations, which can be found on Page 25 of the Minnesota fishing regulations, should be referenced prior to going out on the lake.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) was accompanied by COC Nicholas Baum and worked ice angling and recreational vehicle activity. Sullivan and Baum observed several violations, including failure to register an ATV/snowmobile, failure to display registration and numbers, no ATV safety certificate, operating an ATV without headlights, no tow bar when towing passengers, angling without a license, no license in possession, extra lines, illegal-length fish, and underage consumption of alcohol. Sullivan and Baum assisted with a snowmobile accident and want to remind riders of the variable trail conditions and the need to ride with caution.
CO Jeff Humphrey (Cromwell) worked ice angling, snowmobile and trapping enforcement throughout the past week. Humphrey took calls regarding fishing, litter, vintage snowmobile registration, ATV and snowmobile operation and ice conditions. Humphrey investigated a trapping complaint and conducted an aeration inspection. Snowmobile trail conditions remain poor in the area. Ice conditions were fair with 10 to 15 inches on average, but slush is still prevalent.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports focusing his efforts on ice anglers throughout the past week. The trout opener came with a fury of people trying their luck for various species. However, multiple people were cited for possession of live minnows on a designated trout lake. Almost all of the anglers knew of the law but used them anyways. One angler decided to throw an extra line in the pot for good measure. Splake, rainbows, and brook trout were seen on the ice. Only two people failed to purchase trout stamps. Remember: Trout stamps make trout fishing possible. Snowmobile violations were documented. Most of them stemmed from anglers using them to access their fishing spot. Snowmobile trails are in bad condition and unless you like a bumpy ride, wait for snow. Hill assisted the Parks and Trails Division on multiple cases throughout the week.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls -West) gave a presentation on angling regulations and fish species of Minnesota to the fifth-grade class at a local elementary school, responded to complaints of coyote hunters trespassing, and took enforcement action for transporting loaded firearms in motor vehicles and license violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) checked anglers on area lakes. Individuals are catching a mix of panfish, walleyes and northern pike. Individuals are reminded to check shelters for reflective material and IDs before leaving them on the ice. Vollbrecht completed field training with COC Bechel. They assisted with a search on Irving Lake for an individual who went through the ice. They also spent a day checking anglers on Leech Lake.
CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the past week were focused on checking anglers and ATV and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent checking fur trappers and following up on reports of fish houses, ATVs and vehicles falling through the ice. Anglers are reminded that ice is never safe. Area ice conditions have not improved over the past two weeks.
