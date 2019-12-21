Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 16. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked angler and snowmobile riders, followed up on deer-hunting cases, and assisted the State Patrol with a rollover accident and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with an ATV hit-and-run accident with a motor vehicle. A littering angler purposely buried and left a one-pound disposable propane tank in the snow. When he was cited, he admitted he knew it was wrong, saw plenty of garbage left on the ice in his days and wasn’t thinking when he did it. A park user who was warned to pay for his vehicle entrance permit in November was given a chance to pay it within 72 hours. He had not done so and was paid a visit with a citation. A deer borrowing and lending license/overlimit complaint was investigated and a couple of violations were uncovered. A deer was rescued after it broke through the ice on Sturgeon Lake. Bozovsky only did this because he had the proper equipment and was close to shore. The hypothermic deer survived. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register deer, a deer storage violation, no state park permit, littering, no fishing license in possession, failure to submit turtle sellers’ reports and several snowmobile violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity and snowmobilers over the past week. Sutherland saw lots of anglers on area lakes, but some areas of deep slush had developed with the latest round of snowfall. Sutherland recently participated in a “Shop with a Hero” event where area law enforcement, fire and search and rescue volunteers shopped with area children to get presents for their loved ones.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) monitored area angling activity and the final week of the muzzleloader deer season. Area anglers are reminded that safety should take priority over a hot bite in an area. Two commercial inspections were conducted. Enforcement action was taken for failure to register deer, no license in possession, no shelter ID, no shelter license, and ATV registration violations.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week working snowmobile and ice fishing activity. With recent snowfall, lots of snowmobilers have been out taking advantage of the conditions. Swedberg reminds riders that 2019 registration has EXPIRED as of June this year for snowmobiles and needs to be renewed before going out on the trails. Ice anglers have had to battle through rough ice conditions, with lots of water on top of the ice. Most anglers had some success with panfish, but they report the bite window is very short and lasts two hours at most. Other time was spent conducting bait shop inspections and following up on some ongoing cases. Enforcement action for the week included angling with extra lines, no license in possession, operating an unregistered snowmobile, and failure to transfer title.
