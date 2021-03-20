Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 15, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice condition have begun to deteriorate on the accesses as warmer weather has hampered access to some lakes. Travel has been reduced to foot and some ATV use, though reports of ATVs going through the ice have been reported. Enforcement activity has focused on some of the new quality sunfish lakes with information and education being the prime focus. Abandoned shelters were addressed. Vinton participated in a work detail in a neighboring district.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) watched throughout the week as ice conditions continued to decline. The number of anglers also dropped each day. A few easy-to-access spots are getting hit hard by sunfish anglers, but most lakes are foot-traffic-only, with very few ATVs observed on lakes. Several citations were issued for angling without licenses, as well as operating a side-by-side ATV on a snowmobile trail. A dead bald eagle was found in the middle of a lake with no signs of injuries. Lawler seized the bird and transferred it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for proper disposal.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and ATV riders during the past week. Kunst wants to remind people planning to ride ATVs in the Remer area that the ATV trails are still closed for spring thaw. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish without a license, failure to have an angling license in personal possession, expired ATV registration, ATV operating on a highway and juvenile riders failing to wear a helmet. Kunst also responded to a call about a snowmobile that went through the ice. Lakes continue to melt and the shorelines are quickly receding from the land. Remember to be extra cautious this time of year if you plan on heading out onto the ice.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked trout anglers, checked fish house removal and wrapped up a big-game case. A complaint of a deer with a bullet hole, hanging in a garage, was investigated. The individual had shot the deer with a bow and out of season, but claimed it was first hit by a car. A second individual was also charged as it was stored at their residence. Bozovsky assisted the Hibbing Police Department with a felony warrant suspect who fled in a car and then on foot. Bozovsky assisted searching for the suspect and with the arrest after he was found hiding in a pickup box in someone’s driveway. Enforcement action was taken for minnows and extra lines on a designated trout lake, possessing big game without a license, no car-killed deer permit and possession of marijuana.
CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked boaters and anglers as Lake Superior’s sporting seasons continued their switch. Rivers are starting to flow and boaters are shaking off their covers. A reminder to check your watercraft for current registration and safety equipment before showing up to the boat launch. Some river anglers are showing up this year with a misconception as to where they have access. Accessing public waters only gets you access to the surface of that water. You do not have the right to walk on private posted land up to the high-water mark or with any kind of buffer along the river. Enforcement action taken for angling and boating violations.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) primarily worked late ice anglers. She also investigated a situation where a beaver dam was removed, possibly affecting water levels on an adjacent lake. She also presented a 30-year appreciation award to a volunteer snowmobile safety instructor at the snowmobile club’s meeting this past week. Our instructors volunteer many hours a year to teach youth our safety classes. Their work is greatly appreciated and Ladd was glad to be able to extend that appreciation to the club and the instructors.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) monitored the angling activity on station lakes. A call was received from State Patrol dispatch about a large cat that was living under a home. The caller, who was older, was fearful for her life and didn’t want to get scratched.
CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the past week checking late-season ice anglers. Silgjord also participated in assigned training. A complaint of two dead calves being dumped at the Uhlenkolts Lake Access near New Munich was investigated. If anyone has knowledge of the person or people responsible, please contact the TIP line.
