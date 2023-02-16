Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 13, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports attending training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken on a number of permanent fishing shelters, placed on public waters, without clear marking or shelter licenses displayed. Calls of dogs chasing deer were also taken. Social media posts generated nearly two dozen TIP calls between Vinton and CO William Landmark. The callers were concerned by the number of fish seen in a photo with just two anglers. After an investigation, Vinton was able to identify the anglers and determined there was insufficient evidence of a crime. The anglers were from out of the area and had between 11 and 15 anglers in their party. Multiple fish fries were had by the party. Conservation officers rely heavily on the vigilance of the outdoor community to “police their own” and monitoring social media is a valuable tool. People are reminded that such posts are only a snapshot of the story and when reported to a CO, those TIPs will be investigated.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments