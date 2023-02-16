CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports attending training at Camp Ripley. Enforcement action was taken on a number of permanent fishing shelters, placed on public waters, without clear marking or shelter licenses displayed. Calls of dogs chasing deer were also taken. Social media posts generated nearly two dozen TIP calls between Vinton and CO William Landmark. The callers were concerned by the number of fish seen in a photo with just two anglers. After an investigation, Vinton was able to identify the anglers and determined there was insufficient evidence of a crime. The anglers were from out of the area and had between 11 and 15 anglers in their party. Multiple fish fries were had by the party. Conservation officers rely heavily on the vigilance of the outdoor community to “police their own” and monitoring social media is a valuable tool. People are reminded that such posts are only a snapshot of the story and when reported to a CO, those TIPs will be investigated.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) patrolled station snowmobile trails and lakes as warm weather gripped the area, sinking snow levels. Panfish seem to be hitting the most consistently with walleyes few and far between. Several anglers were cited for different violations, including using too many lines, not having an angling license and possessing illegal drugs. One group of anglers was found with an overlimit of crappies. They also possessed illegal-length northern pike. A citation was issued and the fish were seized.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling activity and snowmobile enforcement. In addition, time was spent training at Camp Ripley and attending the Blackwoods Blizzard Tour lunch hosted by the Pathblazers Snowmobile Club. Violations encountered included snowmobile speed, expired registration, allowing illegal operation, and taking fish without an angling license.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time talking with anglers who were enjoying the warmer weather and sunshine. Most anglers reported a midwinter lull in fishing success, but some were able to find the schools of crappies and did well. Snowmobile trails were patrolled and overall compliance for speed and registration was good.
