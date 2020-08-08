Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 3, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) worked ATV, boating and angling activity. A few miscellaneous wildlife-related calls were handled and a stray paddleboat was recovered from the Red Lake River above the 8th Street public access. The paddleboat looked as though it hadn’t been used in some time, and most likely came free from its mooring or from the shore. The watercraft, which is under 10 feet long, has never been registered in Minnesota so the owner is unknown. If someone knows who its owner may be, they are encouraged to call the DNR information line. Violations encountered this past week included various angling, boating and ATV violations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling for ATV activity, contacting APM permit holders and reminding them of their responsibility to collect and remove vegetation dislodged by weed rollers and other devices, and investigating a potential wolf-killed calf. A family from out of state was educated with regard to licenses requirements and limits for children under 16 years of age. Enforcement action was taken for failure to retain a patch of skin on walleye fillets, parking violations at public water access and ATV youth operation.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling and boating activity. AIS compliance checks were performed. Trails were patrolled for ATV and off-road vehicle activity. A complaint of a nuisance bear doing crop damage was received.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent time checking anglers and ATV activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Landmark assisted at the DNR Academy with scenario evaluation during boating week. A TIP report of an injured mallard was received on a local lake and an investigation led to a citation being issued to an individual for taking ducks out of season.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked multiple ATV riders and anglers. She responded to a call of an injured eagle, received nuisance-bear reports, and investigation multiple aquatic plant violations. Enforcement was taken for unregistered ATVs, OHMs operating in the road right of way, and no fishing license in possession.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) worked ATV and sport fishing enforcement. Violations found included angling without an angling license, failure to display valid registration and operating an ATV without headlights. One ATV rider was stopped for operating a Class 1 ATV on a county road without headlights on. The rider was driving with a cancelled driver’s license and operating an unregistered ATV.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time following up on a litter complaint over the week. The suspect was quick to admit to the offense, and nearly half-a-truck-bed full of beer bottles and cans were brought back to their rightful owner. Public water access violations were investigated, and Zavodnik also helped out with Academy training for watercraft week at Camp Ripley.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers, boaters, ATVs, OHMs and state park enforcement. A 9-year-old was seen operating a PWC doing adult-type stunts. He topped it off when he decided to closely circle Bozovsky’s patrol boat at high speed. Jet skis cannot be operated by people under 13, and they must have a safety certificate. A person was cited for no angling license. The spouse of the person cited said he had not seen a CO in 30 years of owning an island on Lake Vermilion, which apparently played out in the decision to take the chance to fish without one. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, no license in possession, removing aquatic plants without a permit, a state park camping violation and a number of ATV, OHM, PWC and boating violations.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) took a call about muskies being gutted and left in the Grand Rapids area. Most likely, they were illegally taken. The muskie is a game fish and considered by many to be a prize to catch. Information leading to who may have done this is welcomed and can be reported via the TIP line.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) reports that boating and ATV activity are still keeping things busy for her. Ladd also responded to a report of boaters on Round Lake near Tamarack chasing and harassing wildlife, including a family of ducks and a family of loons. She reminds boaters that we are boating in their home and should steer clear of wildlife while boating. Also, that behavior is illegal. Common courtesy, common sense, and a bit of self-education would help everyone out there recreating.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked users of the Cuyuna recreation area. Many people are enjoying the trails and lakes. ATVs were seen using the trails. Flerlage also received a complaint of ATVs and dirt bikes trespassing on private property.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) worked recreational activity in the Foothills State Forest. He ran into consistent ATV and OHM registration violations. Sullivan also made contact with a person who was operating an ATV under the influence of alcohol and was also in possession of a firearm. Sullivan patrolled area lakes, which continue to so see high use.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time instructing at the current Conservation Officer Academy and dealing with Wetland Conservation Act violations. There were also quite a few complaints of wake boats causing damage to shorelines. Some lakeshore owners sent Grundmeier videos of waves created by wake boats damaging shorelines and docked equipment. Wake boating activity on smaller lakes in the Hinckley area only recently became more popular and wake damage complaints have steadily increased over the past few summers.
