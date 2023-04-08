Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 3, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports warmer weather and the closure of grant-in-aid snowmobile trails have limited areas for snowmobilers to ride in the Perham area. Ditches and approaches have seen some deterioration. Ice fishing was looking up with anglers targeting tullibee and panfish. Calls about dead wildlife, including owls, deer, swans and raccoons, were taken. Most were referred to Wildlife and people were advised on proper disposal techniques.

