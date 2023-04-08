CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports warmer weather and the closure of grant-in-aid snowmobile trails have limited areas for snowmobilers to ride in the Perham area. Ditches and approaches have seen some deterioration. Ice fishing was looking up with anglers targeting tullibee and panfish. Calls about dead wildlife, including owls, deer, swans and raccoons, were taken. Most were referred to Wildlife and people were advised on proper disposal techniques.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) focused on monitoring angling activity over the past week. Several groups did very well and were able to find crappies and jumbo perch that were willing to bite. Enforcement action was taken for driving a motor vehicle on a snowmobile trail, angling without a license, and expired snowmobile registration.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, ATV, and snowmobile enforcement. Recreational activity was severely limited throughout the week as many people prepare for spring. A reminder that all grant-in-aid snowmobile trails that run through private property are now closed for the season. Snowmobile trails that run through state property will remain open as long as conditions allow.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports a decrease in angling activity with recent snowfalls. Still, ice is still very thick in most spots and several vehicles were seen on lakes with accessibility. Panfish anglers are seeing success and compliance is very good. Only a few citations were issued for license/limit violations. Snowmobilers are still out a bit even though grant-in-aid trails have officially closed. Registration and illegal-exhaust violations continue to be addressed.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile riders in the Pelican Rapids station. Angling activity remains extremely low as difficult travel conditions prevail on area lakes. The few anglers checked reported the panfish bite is starting to pick up and tullibee anglers are having success. Time was also spent at Camp Ripley for annual in-service training.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobile activity on area trails and lakes. Area wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled for activity. Area lakes were worked for angling activity, and public accesses were monitored. Information was provided about angling, spearing and bow fishing regulations.
