Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 1, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) worked waterfowl and big-game hunters throughout the past week. Numerous waterfowl hunters were checked on Leech Lake, with most hunters reporting slow success. Enforcement action was taken for hunting waterfowl without a license, stamp violations, and an overlimit of ducks.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked hunting activity. Two deer-related complaints and a trapping complaint were investigated. A littering case where fish carcasses were dumped was also checked. Mathy attended a Bear Committee meeting. Enforcement action was taken for waterfowl- and grouse-hunting violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked archery hunters over the past week. Enforcement action was taken for attempting to take an overlimit of deer, untagged big-game animal, un-validated deer tag and illegally transporting a big-game animal. Sutherland also gave a law presentation to an area youth firearms safety class. Waterfowl are still trickling into the area, but the northern push hadn’t happened as of this past weekend.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked hunters, monitored OHV activity, investigated TIP complaints and worked shining complaints. Cooler weather has deer on the move. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and transporting a loaded firear
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked small-game, ATV, and archery deer activity. Time was spent preparing for the upcoming deer firearms opener and responding to calls for service. Call activity included trespassing complaints, TIP information, illegal ATV use, and littering. Multiple investigations are ongoing.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking small-game and waterfowl hunters. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV in a wildlife management area, failure to have life jackets in a duck boat and no license in possession. Kunst also received multiple questions about the upcoming deer season.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports finalizing a background investigation. He answered numerous calls from people regarding trespass, injured animals and other illegal activity. Now is a great time to check your deer stand to ensure it’s safe and read the regulations book in preparation for the upcoming deer season. Enforcement action was taken for failing to validate a deer license, hunting within a public water access site, unsigned federal stamp, no license in possession and several WMA violations. Wildlife-possession permits were also issued.
