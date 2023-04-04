CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports angling activity has picked up as the temperatures warm and the snow on area lakes is settling. Vinton is receiving calls, nearly daily, about weak and dying deer. Several deer needed to be dispatched that were too weak or a traffic hazard. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a current license, unmarked shelters and leaving a shelter unattended after the removal deadline. Vinton also attended a local firearm safety class.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers, snowmobile trails, and checked for compliance with fish house removal deadlines. Two fish houses remained on the ice after the deadline and arrangements were being made to remove them. The snowmobile trails were still in good shape, but some spots were starting to get bare where the sun shines. Anglers continue to report the catching was slow. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity and fish house removal issues. CO Sutherland took enforcement action on one individual who left his angling house out past the removal date and then decided to burn the structure to make it disappear. Remnants of the house were still left on the ice including the vinyl siding. The individual was cited for multiple violations. CO Sutherland also gave a safety talk to a local corporation about boating and ice safety.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to patrol area snowmobile trails. The snow base is still above average for this time of year and snowmobilers are still out enjoying the trails. The panfish bite is picking up and trout anglers are getting out before the close of the winter season. Several wildlife related calls were responded to.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) followed up on injured animal complaints received from wildlife. Officer Guida completed an evidence transfer and discussed charges on a big game shining case with the local prosecutor. Officer Guida completed Use of Force Instructor training at Camp Ripley in preparation to an upcoming annual in-service use of force training.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on angling activity. Public accesses were patrolled for litter and/or ice houses being left. The public is reminded that they cannot leave personal property at public accesses overnight. Area snowmobile trails were patrolled for activity with trails continuing to be hardpacked and rough. A call of snowmobiles riding in wildlife protection areas was received.
