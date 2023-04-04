Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 27. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports angling activity has picked up as the temperatures warm and the snow on area lakes is settling.  Vinton is receiving calls, nearly daily, about weak and dying deer. Several deer needed to be dispatched that were too weak or a traffic hazard. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a current license, unmarked shelters and leaving a shelter unattended after the removal deadline. Vinton also attended a local firearm safety class.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments