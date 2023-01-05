CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time working area snowmobile trails and lakes. Snowmobile clubs have been busy clearing trails after recent heavy snow created some tough conditions on the trails. Many trails are in great condition now and snowmobile riders have been out enjoying the great weather and snow. Ice anglers have started to bring permanent houses onto area lakes with cold weather helping to clear up slushy conditions. Fishing has been OK, with those anglers who are willing to put in the work finding quality fish of all species in the area.CO
CO Corey Sura (Remer) reports angling activity has increased in the area since the last cold spell, which helped freeze a lot of the slush on most lakes. Anglers and spear fishers were having moderate success over the weekend. Enforcement action was taken for fishing without a license. More miles of local snowmobile trails are being cleared by the day thanks to the efforts of many volunteers.CO
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass and Beltrami county lakes and trails. Area activity has increased with the New Year’s holiday weekend. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, snowmobile/ATV registration violations, shelter tag, and numerous angling violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) gave a law and ethics talk at a snowmobile safety class in Hill City. Snowmobile clubs are working hard to clear and groom the trails. Some of the violations addressed included speeding on a snowmobile, both snowmobile and ATV registration issues, and angling without a license.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked ice angling, snowmobiling, and cross-country skiing. Guida wrapped up his field training of COC Ulrich. Enforcement work was done in the Osseo station, where Ulrich will be stationed. Numerous enforcement contacts were experienced this week including angling with extra lines, no license in possession, unattended lines, tip-ups greater than 200 feet away, shelter information display and shelter licenses. Work was also done on snowmobile patrol, addressing numerous registration violations. Reports of trespassing and off-trail travel were also received.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activities. Large groups of snowmobile riders arrived in the Grand Rapids area over the New Year’s weekend. Trails are in fair condition, but many of the swamps that the trails cross aren’t frozen completely, creating areas that can’t be groomed.
