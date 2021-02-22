Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 16, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Corey Sura ( Baudette East) reports yet another week of frigid temps along the state’s northern border. Despite wind chills as low as -50 this past weekend, fishing pressure remained steady on Lake of the Woods and Upper Red Lake. Aside from checking anglers, Sura also patrolled Koochiching County snowmobile trails with CO Simonson, participated in a training seminar with the U.S. Border Patrol, and assisted Lake of the Woods County deputies and EMS personnel with a carbon monoxide-related medical call. Please ensure you have a functioning carbon monoxide detector in your fish house before heading out on the lake. Sura also helped COs Benjamin and Johnson with two snowmobile safety classes held in Warroad. He wants to thank our volunteer safety educators throughout the state for their devotion, time, and efforts!
CO Hannah Wood (Wheaton) spent the past week focused on angling and recreational vehicle enforcement. She took a phone call regarding an injured hawk that she brought to the vet. It has since made its way to the Raptor Center in the Twin Cities. Wood assisted Traverse County in attempting to locate a vehicle involved in a pursuit. Violations for the past week include unattended lines, no shelter tag, fail to display identification on a fish house, and operating an ATV on a state highway.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continues to check many anglers. Fishing was pretty slow this past week. Many anglers resorted to playing cards, watching TV, or even in one case playing a full size arcade game inside their fish house. A bear-hunting case was completed and sent to the county attorney’s office for review. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, and worked a day in the Orr/Crane Lake area. The deep freeze continued with temperatures remaining below zero (including the high temperatures). As low as 30-below zero was experienced on more than one night. The cold kept outdoor activity to a minimum. A wolf-depredation complaint was investigated and it was determined the calf was killed by a coyote. At midday, a deer was seen on the road, followed minutes later by a wolf, which was trailing the scent of the deer. The exhausted deer doubled back, followed about 8 minutes later by the wolf, which was on the deer’s trail. All of this took place within 20 feet of Bozovsky’s squad. The deer and wolf were oblivious to the truck. It is not known if the wolf ended the day with a meal. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) continues Phase 2 of field training with a new conservation officer. The officers primarily worked sport fishing and recreational vehicle enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for extra lines, no shelter identification/license, no reflective material on a shelter, no license in possession while angling, angling without a license, unattended lines, unmeasurable fish, possessing fillets on the ice, small amount marijuana and paraphernalia, failure to display registration, unexpired registration, and failure to transfer ownership.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) worked sport fishing activity on area lakes and continued big-game investigations. Sullivan observed violations that included possession of unmeasurable fish, illegal-length fish and extra lines. Snowmobile activity in the area was minimal due to cold weather and lack of snow.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked ice fishing and snowmobiling, and followed up on illegal deer-feeding activity. Enforcement action was taken for illegal deer feeding in Hubbard County, illegal-length fish, no angling license in possession, fishing without a license, and no shelter license.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week patrolling for ice fishing activity and working on some cases from the deer season. With cold conditions, not many anglers were seen and most anglers were struggling to find fish and get them to bite. Some anglers were having luck with panfish, but most said they simply were not biting. Swedberg also assisted the county with a search for a stolen vehicle.
