Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Marrch 21, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking anglers and conducting equipment maintenance. Enforcement action was taken for a shelter left out past the deadline, expired snowmobile registration, failure to obey a stop sign on a grant-in-aid trail and no angling license in possession. He also reports receiving several wildlife-related calls, coordinating ice shelter removal with family members of a deceased angler, and removing trash and debris from area lakes.
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time on snowmobile working snowmobile and fishing activity. Several illegal structures (box blinds) and abandoned deer stands were documented in Huntersville State Forest. Anglers are reminded to check the new regulations as there were some changes related to the Quality Sunfish Initiative in the area.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and monitored fish house removal. Spring-like weather has eroded the snowmobile trails and travel is not advised. Lakes in the area have a ton of water and slush on the surface and shallow-water ice areas are starting to erode quickly. Fishing success remains quite slow. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports spring panfish anglers were taking advantage of the nice weather to chase a few crappies and sunfish. Compliance was good. Slush on area lakes remains a problem, as Vinton responded to a call of a minivan stuck in the slush a half mile from the access. The angler was provided local tow companies to contact, with one offering to get him off the lake for around $700. The angler was going to “shop around” and told Vinton he had supplies for two days. When Vinton checked the next day, the angler and his van were gone. An injured deer was dispatched and a complaint of deer meat being dumped on a township road was investigated. Vinton assisted Wildlife and Nongame Wildlife staff with a local farmer upset there were too many swans in their standing corn from last year.
CO Brian Holt (Grand Rapids) monitored angling and recreational vehicle activity during the previous week. Time was also spent handling complaints involving trespassing and injured animals. Holt monitored fish house removal from area lakes. Snowmobile trail conditions have deteriorated significantly over the past week.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked fishing, snowmobile, ATV and trapping activities this week. Assistance was also provided for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Crosslake. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, registration issues, too many occupants on an ATV, no helmets on juveniles, and shelters left out after the deadline.
