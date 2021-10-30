Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct.25, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ryan Brown (Karlstad) reports a good turnout for the youth deer season. Reports of several nice deer have been taken. Brown wants to remind hunters to check the regulations book for bag limits and bonus tag usage for the youth season. Prior to the start of the youth season, Brown was left a voicemail by an individual stating there was a wounded deer in the field with the head flopping all around. Once Brown received cell phone service, he called the individual back. The caller stated, “After a closer look, I see that it is a wet cardboard box, so you don’t need to come dispatch it.”
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports checking duck, goose, grouse and deer hunters, as well as anglers this past week. Time was spent issuing possession permits for car-killed deer and special-use ATV permits. Regas reports encountering a trio of hunters erecting hunting stands getting ready for the upcoming firearms deer season. However, they were also placing a pile of sugar beets out in front of the deer stand they were erecting. When they realized that it was likely that the sugar beets may not be completely consumed in sufficient time before opening morning, they found it in their best interest to remove the sugar beets on their own. Regas also reports investigating a gray wolf mortality. It was determined the wolf was an immediate threat that was actively pursuing cattle and was shot by the livestock producer. The wolf was donated to the Bemidji State University biology department for scientific research and educational study. Regas reports assisting neighboring officers with enforcement saturation details in shining and trespassing complaint areas. Violations encountered and addressed this past week included hunting license and trespassing violations.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time working the youth deer hunt along with the early antlerless season. Several youth were checked, mostly having good success. She responded to a TIP call regarding fishing overlimit where two separate anglers were found with overlimits of crappies. Plautz cited a hunter for hunting big game without a license as they explained to her they went to town and got gas, hit the ATM machine and drank a beer, but forgot to buy the hunting license. Plautz responded to trespass complaints and hunter-harassment calls.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked waterfowl, pheasant and firearms deer hunters. Several complaints were received and handled involving trespass, poached deer, shining, deer carcasses being dumped and shooting from the vehicle. One complaint involved a six-point buck that was shot and gutted. Then the whole deer was dumped in the road ditch near Stalker Lake in Otter Tail County. Anyone with information please call the Turn in Poachers line.
