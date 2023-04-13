CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked area panfish lakes, finding fewer and fewer anglers. Those who were out were having some success. Please remember that ice conditions are changing rapidly this time of year, and to be prepared with the appropriate safety equipment if venturing out. Several calls were taken from people with questions and comments about “problem” areas in regards to the upcoming ATV season. A case from the past deer season was closed with an individual charged for hunting deer without a license, and hunting while license privileges are suspended.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers. Perch anglers started having more success. The ice has held up well to this point but will weaken very quickly. Mathy also worked on Bear Committee-related items, completed training items, and prepared some materials for the upcoming Conservation Officer Academy. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports spring is finally in the air as the weather has started to turn the corner. Angling activity for crappies has increased with much of the snowed-in lakes becoming navigable as of late. Panfish harvest remains variable day to day. Zavodnik continues to prepare for the open-water season and ATV patrol. Administrative tasks were also completed throughout the week.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activities over the past week with more anglers hitting area lakes with the snow pack declining. Panfish have moved into the shallows and anglers are having success. Sutherland also took calls about road-killed deer as many are seeking food in the newly snow-free ditch.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that for the first time since last fall, more ATVs were observed operating in the area than snowmobiles. Ice conditions vary from lake to lake and begin to change dramatically as the weather continues to warm. Please do not use the ice unless extreme caution is exercised.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on snowmobile activity on area lakes and trails. With warmer weather, trails are beginning to deteriorate. Area lakes were monitored for angling activity. Wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas were patrolled. A call for a possible sick fox was received and questions were answered.
