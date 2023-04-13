Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 10, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Corey Sura (Remer) checked area panfish lakes, finding fewer and fewer anglers. Those who were out were having some success. Please remember that ice conditions are changing rapidly this time of year, and to be prepared with the appropriate safety equipment if venturing out. Several calls were taken from people with questions and comments about “problem” areas in regards to the upcoming ATV season. A case from the past deer season was closed with an individual charged for hunting deer without a license, and hunting while license privileges are suspended.

